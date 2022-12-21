Notre Dame 2023 class ranking

The following 26 senior football prospects are expected to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with Notre Dame. Currently, the Irish hold the No. 3 recruiting class in 2023 per 247Sports. Photos are courtesy of Rivals.com

S| Peyton Bowen

Height/weight: 6-0, 185

Hometown/high school: Denton, Texas (Guyer)

247Sports rankings: Five stars, No. 2 safety

Rivals: Five stars, No. 2 safety

Notables: Led Geyer to a 14-1 record and trip to the state playoff semifinals. Also runs track, competing in triple jump, long jump, high jump, 100-meter and Denton Guyer’s relay teams.

OT | Charles Jagusah

Height/weight: 6-6, 308

Hometown/high school: Rock Island, Ill. (Lower)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 6 Offensive tackle

Rivals: Four stars, No. 9 Offensive tackle

Notables: Rushed for 651 yards this season. Grew up playing soccer and basketball, turning to football in seventh grade. Went to state wrestling meet as a freshman heavyweight.

ATH/RB | Jeremiah Love

Height/weight: 6-0, 190

Hometown/high school: Saint Louis (Christian Brothers)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 3 athletes

Rivals: Four stars, No. 4 running backs

Notables: Helped Christian Brothers to a 13-1 record this season and state championship. Also runs track, winning the Missouri Class 5 state title in the 100 with a time of 10.76.

CB | Christian Grey

Height/weight: 6-0, 175

Hometown/high school: Saint Louis (DeSmet)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 9 cornerbacks

Rivals: Four stars, No. 10 cornerbacks

Notables: Key member of the De Smet football team in Saint Louis. Runs Sprint events on the high school’s track team.

LB | Drake Bowen

Height/weight: 6-2, 225

Hometown/high school: Merrillville, Ind. (Andrea)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 8 linebackers

Rivals: Four stars, No. 1 linebacker

Notables: Ran for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns as a running back and added 144 tackles and five sacks on defense. Named Indiana Mr. Football.

WR | Braylon James

Height/weight: 6-2, 186

Hometown/high school: Round Rock, Texas (Stony Point)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 18 wideouts

Rivals: Four stars, No. 27 wideouts

Notables: Caught 38 passes for five touchdowns and 727 receiving yards this season. Named first team All-District 25-6A.

WR | Jaden Greathouse

Height/weight: 6-2, 220

Hometown/high school: Austin, Texas (Westlake)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 20 wideouts

Rivals: Four stars, No. 13 wideouts

Notables: Caught 51 passes for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

CB | Micah Bell

Height/weight: 5-11, 170

Hometown/high school: Houston (Kinkaid School)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 16 cornerbacks

Rivals: Four stars, No. 3 athletes

Notables: Rushed for 1,395 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries this season.

DL | Brennan Vernon

Height/weight: 6-5, 275

Hometown/high school: Mentor, Ohio (Mentor)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 21 defensive end

Rivals: Four stars, No. 7 defensive end

Notables: Key member of Mentor defense, leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 record this season. Also plays basketball.

LB | Jaiden Ausberry

Height/weight: 6-0, 210

Hometown/high school: Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 11 linebackers

Rivals: Four stars, No. 14 linebackers

Notables: Two way player leading the Cubs to a 9-4 record this past season. Finished with three rushing touchdowns on offense.

DL | Boubacar Traore

Height/weight: 6-5, 245

Hometown/high school: West Roxbury, Mass. (Catholic Memorial)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 22 defensive linemen

Rivals: Four stars, No. 26 defensive end

Notables: Key member of Catholic Memorial defense, which finished 12-0 this season and won an MIAA Division 2 state championship. Brother Badara is Offensive tackle for Arizona Cardinals and a former LSU star.

QB | Kenny Minchey

Height/weight: 6-2, 215

Hometown/high school: Hendersonville, Tenn. (Pope John Paul II)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 13 quarterbacks

Rivals: Four stars, No. 11 quarterbacks

Notables: Completed 73% of his passes this season, finishing 47-of-64 for 768 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Also ran for 57 yards on 17 carries.

OT | Sullivan Absher

Height/weight: 6-7, 290

Hometown/high school: Belmont, NC (South Point)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 17 Offensive tackles

Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 Offensive tackles

Notables: Key member of South Point football team which finished with a 13-2 record, advancing to NCHSAA 3A semifinals. Also plays baseball and basketball.

WR | Rico Flores Jr.

Height/weight: 6-1, 190

Hometown/high school: Folsom, Calif. (Folsom)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 28 wideouts

Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 wideouts

Notables: Caught 72 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in senior season.

DL | Devan Houstan

Height/weight: 6-5, 285

Hometown/high school: Sharpsburg, Md. (St. James School)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 35 defensive linemen

Rivals: Four stars, No. 20 defensive tackles

Notables: Finished with 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery to lead St. James’ defense.

YOU | Cooper Flanagan

Height/weight: 6-5, 228

Hometown/high school: Concord, Calif. (De La Salle)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 15 tight ends

Rivals: Four stars, No. 15 tight ends

Notables: Caught 26 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns this season.

RB | Jayden Limar

Height/weight: 5-11, 190

Hometown/high school: Lake Stevens, Wash. (Lake Stevens)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 16 running backs

Rivals: Four stars, No. 8 running backs

Notables: Key player for Lake Stevens, which finished 12-2 this season, winning the Washington State 4A title. Also plays baseball and runs track.

S| Adon Shuler

Height/weight: 6-0, 197

Hometown/high school: Irvington, NJ (Irvington)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 27 safety

Rivals: Three stars, No. 38 safety

Notables: Key member of Irvington’s defense, which helped the team finish 8-3 this season. Also a track athlete, running Sprint events along with long jump and triple jump. Named to NJ.com All-State first team defense.

S| Ben Minich

Height/weight: 5-11, 185

Hometown/high school: West Chester, Ohio (Lakota West)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 31 safety

Rivals: Four stars, No. 29 safety

Notables: Key member of Lakota West football team, leading Firebirds to 13-1 record and OHSAA Region 4 Championship game appearance. Plays basketball and runs track, with multiple sub-11 second times in the 100.

OL | Joe Otting

Height/weight: 6-4, 275

Hometown/high school: Topeka, Kan. (Hayden)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 20 interior Offensive lineman

Rivals: Three stars, No. 2 interior Offensive lineman

Notables: Key member of Hayden football team that finished 10-2 and KHSAA 3A semifinal appearance. Plays basketball and competes in track and field. Was a Kansas state Qualifier in the shot put last spring.

ATH | Brandyn Hillman

Height/weight: 6-1, 191

Hometown/high school: Portsmouth, Va. (Churchland)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 19 athletes

Rivals: Three stars, No. 31 athletes

Notables: Key member of the Churchland football team, leading the Truckers to an 8-4 record this past season. As a junior, went over 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

OL | Sam Pendleton

Height/weight: 6-4, 305

Hometown/high school: Pfafftown, NC (Reagan)

247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 23 interior Offensive lineman

Rivals: Four stars, No. 17 Offensive guard

Notables: Key member of the Reagan football team that finished 8-3 this past season.

LB | Preston Zinter

Height/weight: 6-3, 215

Hometown/high school: Lawrence, Mass. (Central Catholic)

247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 42 linebacker

Rivals: Three stars, No. 40 linebacker

Notables: Zinter was a key member of the Central Catholic football team, which finished 9-3 this past season.

OL | Christopher Terek

Height/weight: 6-5, 310

Hometown/high school: Glen Ellyn, Ill. (Glenbard West)

247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 38 interior Offensive lineman

Rivals: Four stars, No. 12 interior Offensive lineman

Notables: Key member of the Glenbard West football team which finished 11-2 this past season, advancing to the semifinals of the IHSA 8A playoffs.

WR | Caleb Smith

Height/weight: 6-0, 175

Hometown/high school: Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 76 wideouts

Rivals: Three stars, No. 71 wideouts

Notables: Finished with 649 receiving yards on 43 catches with five touchdowns this season.

DE | Armel Comfort

Height/weight: 6-4, 255

Hometown/high school: Woodberry Forrest, Va. (Woodberry Forest)

247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 58 defensive end

Rivals: Three stars, Unranked defensive end

Notables: Key member of the Woodberry Forrest football team, which finished 10-3 this past season. Finished second in Virginia D1 state shot put Finals as a junior and qualified for state in the discus. Also has a background in hockey.