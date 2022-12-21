Notre Dame 2023 class ranking
The following 26 senior football prospects are expected to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with Notre Dame. Currently, the Irish hold the No. 3 recruiting class in 2023 per 247Sports. Photos are courtesy of Rivals.com
S| Peyton Bowen
Height/weight: 6-0, 185
Hometown/high school: Denton, Texas (Guyer)
247Sports rankings: Five stars, No. 2 safety
Rivals: Five stars, No. 2 safety
Notables: Led Geyer to a 14-1 record and trip to the state playoff semifinals. Also runs track, competing in triple jump, long jump, high jump, 100-meter and Denton Guyer’s relay teams.
It’s official: Michael Mayer becomes the 106th Consensus All-American in Notre Dame football history
OT | Charles Jagusah
Height/weight: 6-6, 308
Hometown/high school: Rock Island, Ill. (Lower)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 6 Offensive tackle
Rivals: Four stars, No. 9 Offensive tackle
Notables: Rushed for 651 yards this season. Grew up playing soccer and basketball, turning to football in seventh grade. Went to state wrestling meet as a freshman heavyweight.
ATH/RB | Jeremiah Love
Height/weight: 6-0, 190
Hometown/high school: Saint Louis (Christian Brothers)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 3 athletes
Rivals: Four stars, No. 4 running backs
Notables: Helped Christian Brothers to a 13-1 record this season and state championship. Also runs track, winning the Missouri Class 5 state title in the 100 with a time of 10.76.
CB | Christian Grey
Height/weight: 6-0, 175
Hometown/high school: Saint Louis (DeSmet)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 9 cornerbacks
Rivals: Four stars, No. 10 cornerbacks
Notables: Key member of the De Smet football team in Saint Louis. Runs Sprint events on the high school’s track team.
LB | Drake Bowen
Height/weight: 6-2, 225
Hometown/high school: Merrillville, Ind. (Andrea)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 8 linebackers
Rivals: Four stars, No. 1 linebacker
Notables: Ran for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns as a running back and added 144 tackles and five sacks on defense. Named Indiana Mr. Football.
WR | Braylon James
Height/weight: 6-2, 186
Hometown/high school: Round Rock, Texas (Stony Point)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 18 wideouts
Rivals: Four stars, No. 27 wideouts
Notables: Caught 38 passes for five touchdowns and 727 receiving yards this season. Named first team All-District 25-6A.
WR | Jaden Greathouse
Height/weight: 6-2, 220
Hometown/high school: Austin, Texas (Westlake)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 20 wideouts
Rivals: Four stars, No. 13 wideouts
Notables: Caught 51 passes for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
CB | Micah Bell
Height/weight: 5-11, 170
Hometown/high school: Houston (Kinkaid School)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 16 cornerbacks
Rivals: Four stars, No. 3 athletes
Notables: Rushed for 1,395 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries this season.
DL | Brennan Vernon
Height/weight: 6-5, 275
Hometown/high school: Mentor, Ohio (Mentor)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 21 defensive end
Rivals: Four stars, No. 7 defensive end
Notables: Key member of Mentor defense, leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 record this season. Also plays basketball.
LB | Jaiden Ausberry
Height/weight: 6-0, 210
Hometown/high school: Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 11 linebackers
Rivals: Four stars, No. 14 linebackers
Notables: Two way player leading the Cubs to a 9-4 record this past season. Finished with three rushing touchdowns on offense.
DL | Boubacar Traore
Height/weight: 6-5, 245
Hometown/high school: West Roxbury, Mass. (Catholic Memorial)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 22 defensive linemen
Rivals: Four stars, No. 26 defensive end
Notables: Key member of Catholic Memorial defense, which finished 12-0 this season and won an MIAA Division 2 state championship. Brother Badara is Offensive tackle for Arizona Cardinals and a former LSU star.
QB | Kenny Minchey
Height/weight: 6-2, 215
Hometown/high school: Hendersonville, Tenn. (Pope John Paul II)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 13 quarterbacks
Rivals: Four stars, No. 11 quarterbacks
Notables: Completed 73% of his passes this season, finishing 47-of-64 for 768 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Also ran for 57 yards on 17 carries.
OT | Sullivan Absher
Height/weight: 6-7, 290
Hometown/high school: Belmont, NC (South Point)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 17 Offensive tackles
Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 Offensive tackles
Notables: Key member of South Point football team which finished with a 13-2 record, advancing to NCHSAA 3A semifinals. Also plays baseball and basketball.
WR | Rico Flores Jr.
Height/weight: 6-1, 190
Hometown/high school: Folsom, Calif. (Folsom)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 28 wideouts
Rivals: Four stars, No. 22 wideouts
Notables: Caught 72 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in senior season.
DL | Devan Houstan
Height/weight: 6-5, 285
Hometown/high school: Sharpsburg, Md. (St. James School)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 35 defensive linemen
Rivals: Four stars, No. 20 defensive tackles
Notables: Finished with 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery to lead St. James’ defense.
YOU | Cooper Flanagan
Height/weight: 6-5, 228
Hometown/high school: Concord, Calif. (De La Salle)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 15 tight ends
Rivals: Four stars, No. 15 tight ends
Notables: Caught 26 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns this season.
RB | Jayden Limar
Height/weight: 5-11, 190
Hometown/high school: Lake Stevens, Wash. (Lake Stevens)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 16 running backs
Rivals: Four stars, No. 8 running backs
Notables: Key player for Lake Stevens, which finished 12-2 this season, winning the Washington State 4A title. Also plays baseball and runs track.
S| Adon Shuler
Height/weight: 6-0, 197
Hometown/high school: Irvington, NJ (Irvington)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 27 safety
Rivals: Three stars, No. 38 safety
Notables: Key member of Irvington’s defense, which helped the team finish 8-3 this season. Also a track athlete, running Sprint events along with long jump and triple jump. Named to NJ.com All-State first team defense.
S| Ben Minich
Height/weight: 5-11, 185
Hometown/high school: West Chester, Ohio (Lakota West)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 31 safety
Rivals: Four stars, No. 29 safety
Notables: Key member of Lakota West football team, leading Firebirds to 13-1 record and OHSAA Region 4 Championship game appearance. Plays basketball and runs track, with multiple sub-11 second times in the 100.
OL | Joe Otting
Height/weight: 6-4, 275
Hometown/high school: Topeka, Kan. (Hayden)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 20 interior Offensive lineman
Rivals: Three stars, No. 2 interior Offensive lineman
Notables: Key member of Hayden football team that finished 10-2 and KHSAA 3A semifinal appearance. Plays basketball and competes in track and field. Was a Kansas state Qualifier in the shot put last spring.
ATH | Brandyn Hillman
Height/weight: 6-1, 191
Hometown/high school: Portsmouth, Va. (Churchland)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 19 athletes
Rivals: Three stars, No. 31 athletes
Notables: Key member of the Churchland football team, leading the Truckers to an 8-4 record this past season. As a junior, went over 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.
OL | Sam Pendleton
Height/weight: 6-4, 305
Hometown/high school: Pfafftown, NC (Reagan)
247Sports rankings: Four stars, No. 23 interior Offensive lineman
Rivals: Four stars, No. 17 Offensive guard
Notables: Key member of the Reagan football team that finished 8-3 this past season.
LB | Preston Zinter
Height/weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown/high school: Lawrence, Mass. (Central Catholic)
247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 42 linebacker
Rivals: Three stars, No. 40 linebacker
Notables: Zinter was a key member of the Central Catholic football team, which finished 9-3 this past season.
OL | Christopher Terek
Height/weight: 6-5, 310
Hometown/high school: Glen Ellyn, Ill. (Glenbard West)
247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 38 interior Offensive lineman
Rivals: Four stars, No. 12 interior Offensive lineman
Notables: Key member of the Glenbard West football team which finished 11-2 this past season, advancing to the semifinals of the IHSA 8A playoffs.
WR | Caleb Smith
Height/weight: 6-0, 175
Hometown/high school: Frisco, Texas (Reedy)
247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 76 wideouts
Rivals: Three stars, No. 71 wideouts
Notables: Finished with 649 receiving yards on 43 catches with five touchdowns this season.
DE | Armel Comfort
Height/weight: 6-4, 255
Hometown/high school: Woodberry Forrest, Va. (Woodberry Forest)
247Sports rankings: Three stars, No. 58 defensive end
Rivals: Three stars, Unranked defensive end
Notables: Key member of the Woodberry Forrest football team, which finished 10-3 this past season. Finished second in Virginia D1 state shot put Finals as a junior and qualified for state in the discus. Also has a background in hockey.