‘Nothing But Respect…’: Golf Fans Send Their Best Wishes to Jack Nicklaus On His 83rd Birthday
golf legends, Jack Nicklaus, turns 83 today. ‘The Golden Bear’ has been winning hearts with his records for about six decades now. Many of his present fans couldn’t witness his greatness during his prime years. However, his true audience didn’t miss the chance to wish the golfer a happy birthday on Twitter!
Golf fans send their wishes to Jack Nicklaus on his 83rd birthday
Nicklaus gave golf its true meaning back in the 1960s. The 18x major winner has enough records for young golfers to chase throughout their careers. An inspiration to Legend Tiger Woods, Nicklaus has done wonders on the field. And his fandom among golf enthusiasts grows even more as he turns 83.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Nicklaus is highly known for his acts of kindness and charity towards the betterment of society. The golf Legend has been helping those in need through various foundations. Moreover, he has even raised millions of dollars for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, founded by him and his wife, Barbara Nicklaus. And fans mentioned how the golfer continues to give back to society even at such an old age.
DIVE DEEPER
Golf Digest posted a Collage of the PGA Tour superstar’s pictures including snaps of Nicklaus from all decades. And golf fans couldn’t resist sending their regards to the former Champion in the comments on Twitter. Here is what some of them had to say:
Happy birthday to a great Champion and someone who gave and continues to give back. Nothing but respect. Thank you Jack for giving.
— galley o (@galleyo5) January 21, 2023
Some even highlighted how the golf great is the best example of ‘seniority and talent’.
The great Boss Mr, Jack congrats!. The best example of Seniority and Talent his “The best & the most”.
— Fer Hernández-Ochoa (@ferhdzochoa) January 21, 2023
Happy Birthday to the Greatest of them all🎂🎉🍰🎈🎁🎊 and may he see many more
— Viv (@VivDavinsky) January 21, 2023
18 majors and 19 2nds in majors. Incredible. Happy birthday Jack.
— paul (@PaulPaulgreen17) January 21, 2023
On the other hand, someone wished him and said he was the GOAT of golf!
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Happy happy 83rd birthday to the greatest, Mr. Nicklaus!! 🎊🎂🎉
— BIMMA (@doyle_td) January 21, 2023
A majority of his fans consider Jack Nicklaus the GOAT of the sport. And it makes sense since Nicklaus is responsible for bringing well-deserved fame to golf. However, the same goes for Tiger Woods as well. Contrary to the former belief, many fans would root for Woods as the greatest golfer of all time. However, the never-ending debate becomes a trending discussion now and then on social media. And fans love showing their support by drawing comparisons between their favorite golfers!
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Do you also think Jack Nicklaus is worthy of being named the GOAT? Or is it 15x major winner Tiger Woods? Let us know in the comments section. And if you are a true fan, don’t forget to wish Jack Nicklaus a happy birthday.
Watch This Story: Jack Nicklaus Revealed Why Greg Norman Won’t Look at Him Eye-To-Eye Despite Their Longtime Friendship