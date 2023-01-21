‘Nothing But Respect…’: Golf Fans Send Their Best Wishes to Jack Nicklaus On His 83rd Birthday

golf legends, Jack Nicklaus, turns 83 today. ‘The Golden Bear’ has been winning hearts with his records for about six decades now. Many of his present fans couldn’t witness his greatness during his prime years. However, his true audience didn’t miss the chance to wish the golfer a happy birthday on Twitter!

Golf fans send their wishes to Jack Nicklaus on his 83rd birthday

Nicklaus gave golf its true meaning back in the 1960s. The 18x major winner has enough records for young golfers to chase throughout their careers. An inspiration to Legend Tiger Woods, Nicklaus has done wonders on the field. And his fandom among golf enthusiasts grows even more as he turns 83.

January 14, 2020, Lost Tree Village, Florida, USA: Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus talks about turning 80 during a conference call in his office at his home in Lost Tree Village, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Florida News – January 14, 2020 – ZUMAp77_ 20200114_zaf_p77_025 Copyright: xAllenxEyestonex (Image Credit: IMAGO)

Nicklaus is highly known for his acts of kindness and charity towards the betterment of society. The golf Legend has been helping those in need through various foundations. Moreover, he has even raised millions of dollars for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, founded by him and his wife, Barbara Nicklaus. And fans mentioned how the golfer continues to give back to society even at such an old age.

Golf Digest posted a Collage of the PGA Tour superstar’s pictures including snaps of Nicklaus from all decades. And golf fans couldn’t resist sending their regards to the former Champion in the comments on Twitter. Here is what some of them had to say:

Some even highlighted how the golf great is the best example of ‘seniority and talent’.

On the other hand, someone wished him and said he was the GOAT of golf!

A majority of his fans consider Jack Nicklaus the GOAT of the sport. And it makes sense since Nicklaus is responsible for bringing well-deserved fame to golf. However, the same goes for Tiger Woods as well. Contrary to the former belief, many fans would root for Woods as the greatest golfer of all time. However, the never-ending debate becomes a trending discussion now and then on social media. And fans love showing their support by drawing comparisons between their favorite golfers!

Do you also think Jack Nicklaus is worthy of being named the GOAT? Or is it 15x major winner Tiger Woods? Let us know in the comments section. And if you are a true fan, don’t forget to wish Jack Nicklaus a happy birthday.

