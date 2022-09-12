NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 1 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“This might be the biggest story in the sport right now…The 49ers are a Super Bowl-caliber football team. If they go 0-2 against the Seattle Seahawks next week, how long is that leash for Trey Lance?” – Chris Simms on whether the 49ers should replace Trey Lance with Jimmy Garoppolo

“If I’m coaching there, I’ve got some worries. Joe Burrow got hit more than any quarterback in the league last year and it wasn’t any better this year.” – Tony Dungy on the Bengals

“I absolutely love that guy…He’s going to play for 20 years. Playing quarterback in the NFL is hard to do and it’s like he’s playing in the park.” – Jason Garrett is Chargers QB Justin Herbert

THERE ARE BUCCANEERS

Head Coach Todd Bowles to Dungy has similar philosophies with QB Tom Brady: “Whether it’s throw it 60 (times) or run it 60, he just wants to win the ballgame. Our philosophies are the same. He has a killer instinct. I don’t say a lot — according to popular belief — but I’ll try to cut People’s throats out myself.”

Dungy is what Bowles told him: “He felt like he had to put his stamp on this team and that would be with Discipline and details.”

Harrison: “I like what Todd Bowles is doing. He’s taking Antoine Winfield [Jr.], who played free safety last year, and moving him to strong safety. Putting him in the box, closer to the line. He’s a lot better player moving forward than he is moving backwards. He gave up a lot of big plays – we saw it in the Playoffs – so he was a liability in coverage. I like what they’re doing.”

THERE ARE COWBOYS

Dungy is LB Micah Parsons: “Rodney Harrison says to pressure inside against Tom Brady. I look for this guy to be blitzing inside tonight.”

Simms is Parsons: “He’s one of the best defensive players in football, no doubt.”

Berry is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard: “The key to me is Tony Pollard in the receiving game. [He is] a very adept receiver. I think he has a big game out of the backfield as a pass catcher for Dak Prescott.”

IS 49ERS

Simms: “I think this might be the biggest story in the sport right now. The 49ers losing a tough game in tough conditions to a lesser Chicago Bears team. Let’s look at Trey Lance. There’s a lot of Talent to be had, you can see his ability running the football…but it’s these Moments that scare us: inconsistency in throwing, inconsistency in decision-making, and that allowed this Bears team to get back in the football game…[the 49ers] are a Super Bowl-caliber football team. (If) they go 0-2 against the Seattle Seahawks next week, how long is that leash for Trey Lance?”

Garrett: “If you’re Kyle Shanahanyou have to think about this: he’s 8-29 playing with a quarterback not named Jimmy Garoppolo. They’re 31-14 with Garoppolo. Garoppolo is on the team. Trey Lance is going to be a great football player in this league for a long time. I’m not quite so sure you just hand him the job when you have this other guy who’s taken you to the NFC Championship Game, he’s taken you to the Super Bowl. It will be interesting in San Francisco.”

Dungy: “I really agree with Jason. This has to be an organizational decision. Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, the general manager, you drafted Trey Lance with a high pick, but you’ve got a guy on the team who took you to a Super Bowl…your players know that Jimmy Garoppolo has taken you to a Super Bowl, so I think you need to be careful and make sure you don’t lose the team. If it’s not going well, go back to the guy who took you (to the Super Bowl).”

IS THE BENGALS

Dungy: “Is there a Super Bowl hangover? Thursday, the Rams didn’t look good. Cincinnati, we’re expecting Joe Burrow to light it up there. Offense – sacks, interceptions, turnovers. Very disappointing loss for the Bengals.”

Dungy: “If I’m coaching there, I’ve got some worries. Joe Burrow got hit more than any quarterback in the league last year and it wasn’t any better this year…what’s going on there?”

ON SAINTS

Simms has a fourth-quarter comeback: “It was very impressive. It was a gritty win for the New Orleans Saints.”

Dungy: “We saw Jameis Winston come back with a strong fourth quarter. In the past, we’ve seen him in those situations just try to do too much and get wild with the football. Today, he was under control.”

Garrett: “They didn’t make the bad Mistakes and get frustrated when it wasn’t going well. They played through it and played great when it came to crunch time.”

THERE ARE RAVENS

Simms is QB Lamar Jackson: “Their offense didn’t run the ball well today, but in big moments they made big throws.”

Dungy is Jackson’s performance: “Early on, it wasn’t great. But he warmed up and got to it and even without a great running game, he made things happen…and the deep ball looked good today. That’s something I know he was working on in the offseason.”

THERE ARE EAGLES

Taylor: “A big question (heading into the season) was what would be the impact of AJ Brown? It was instant.”

Dungy: “It really was. I think this is a perfect marriage.”

Garrett: “This guy is a really good route runner. He’s so productive. And as you said coach, he’s going to get man-to-man coverage because Philly runs it better than anybody and the quarterback runs it better than anybody. What a great pickup.”

THERE ARE VIKINGS

Dungy: “Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. He’s completely changed the atmosphere. The players are relaxed, they’re happy to be there. He is doing some things with three wide receivers, moving Justin Jefferson around, it was awesome.”

ON CHARGERS

Garrett is QB Justin Herbert: “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a young quarterback make the game look so easy at such a young age as Justin Herbert…I absolutely love that guy. He’s so good in the pocket. They showed they can make plays on the move. I think he’s a special player. He’s going to play for 20 years. Playing quarterback in the NFL is hard to do and it’s like he’s playing in the park.”

ON COMMANDERS

Simms: “We saw the redemption. They rode his right arm throughout the football game. Carson Wentz has talent. We’ve seen enough evidence of that throughout his career. He’s done some really good things with the Philadelphia Eagles. They weren’t all that bad with the Colts last year, either. I think the big thing is what you said: [the Commanders are] going to have to continue to ride his right arm because I don’t think they’re going to be a great running football team. They have tremendous weaponry at the wide receiver position. As long as he can limit the mistakes. We saw those two bonehead interceptions, but the good thing was he wiped the slate clean and came back and rebounded with two big touchdowns late to help them win the game.”

