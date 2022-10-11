Notes: Lions set NFL record in failed fourth down conversion attempts

While in recent weeks the Detroit Lions have broken the good kind of league records, Sunday’s embarrassing loss has led to breaking the bad kind of records.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman discovered that in Sunday’s 29-0 shutout loss to former Lions head Coach Matt Patricia and the New England Patriots, the Lions broke a league record for the most failed fourth-down attempts without a conversion.

Detroit went for it six times without successfully converting — one of those leading to a fumble that the Patriots recovered for a touchdown. If I have to relive it, you do too:

On top of that, you’ll never guess who they took the record from — the New England Patriots, who won the title in 1997 with five failed fourth-down attempts without a conversion.

For more on what Dan Campbell had to say about these attempts, and how he doesn't regret them, check out Jeremy's latest piece.

Jamaal Williams is stepping it up.

Jamaal Williams: The urgency is going to happen, I feel it from everyone on this team, and I’m going to step up as a leader to make sure it happens. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) October 10, 2022

“Of course, now this is when fans of this team all shout obscenities and remind anyone who’ll listen that it can always get Worse and it never seems to get better.” The Detroit News’ John Niyo with some tough words following Sunday’s annihilation. ($)

Grades are in… and they’re not great, as you can imagine. Here’s what Mlive’s Benjamin Raven had to say.

