Notes from New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks game

· The New Orleans Saints defeated the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 to move to 2-3.

· The Saints return to action on Sunday, Oct. 16, when they play the Cincinnati Bengals at the Caesars Superdome with the contest regionally televised on CBS (WWL 4 locally).

· New Orleans moves to 10-6 against the Seahawks in the regular season, including four straight wins dating to Oct. 30, 2016.

· The Saints notched the first home win of the season Sunday.

· The 39-point total was the highest since scoring 52 points on Christmas Day, 2020 against the Minnesota Vikings.

· New Orleans finished with 437 yards of offense and allowed 396 yards.

· The Saints had 26 first downs and allowed 15 to Seattle.

· The Saints went 8-of-14 on third downs (57 percent) Sunday, while the Seahawks converted just 1-of-9 (11 percent) on third downs.

· Tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and finished with nine carries for a career-high 112 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns, including a 60-yard score in the fourth quarter.

· Hill also recovered a fumble on a punt play in the second quarter that led to his second rushing touchdown. He also returned three kickoffs for 69 yards on special teams for 181 all-purpose yards.

· Hill threw a touchdown to tight end Adam Trautman in the third quarter. This was Hill’s first career game where he accounted for four touchdowns.

· He is also the first player since the AFL-NFl Merger to register a kick return, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game.

· Hill became the second player in franchise history with at least three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game, joining Archie Manning (Oct. 2, 1977 at Chicago).

· Trautman finished with two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

· Quarterback Andy Dalton started his 150th career game. He completed 16-of-24 passes for 187 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

· Dalton passed Alex Smith for 28th all time in career passing yards.

· With his touchdown pass (a 16-yard completion to Chris Olave), Dalton moved to 34th all-time in touchdown passes with 228, surpassing Jay Cutler.

· Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 23 carries for 103 yards and six receptions for 91 yards. With a game-high 194 total yards from scrimmage, Kamara now has 7,814 in his NFL career, as he surpassed receiver Joe Horn to move into fifth place in club record books. It was Kamara’s seventh career-100-yard rushing game. Combined with Hill’s 112-yard rushing game, it marked the first time the Saints had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the same contest since Kamara and Mark Ingram II on Nov. 12, 2017 in Buffalo.

· Kamara had a career-long 54-yard reception in the third quarter.

· Olave left the game with a concussion in the third quarter and did not return. He finished with four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Olave also had a forced fumble and a tackle on a Seattle fumble return.

· Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 192nd career game, surpassing late defensive end Frank Warren for fifth-all time in Saints history and the most by a Saints defensive end. He sacked Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the second quarter, bringing his career sack total to 109.5 and moving into a tie for 24th all-time with Greg Townsend Jr. Jordan had another half sack split with linebacker Demario Davis in the fourth quarter to get to 110 career sacks.

· Jordan finished with three combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. It was Jordan’s 26th career multi-sack game, needing one on Sunday vs. Cincinnati to tie for the team lead.

· Jordan now has at least half a sack in three straight games. Jordan has recorded takedowns in three straight games for the eighth season. On Sunday vs. Cincinnati, he will seek to record a sack in four straight games for the third time in his career and for the fourth straight season.

· Davis finished with four tackles (two solo) and the split sack to increase his season total to 2.5, second on the team to Jordan’s three.

· Linebacker Pete Werner forced a fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by defensive tackle David Onyemata. Werner finished with seven tackles.

· Safety Tyrann Mathieu made his 125th career start. He finished with five total tackles (four solo).

· Cornerback Paulson Adebo led the Saints with eight tackles (six solo).