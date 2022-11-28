Notes from New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers game

● The New Orleans Saints lost to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 Sunday, their first time being shut out in 332 regular season games. New Orleans is now 4-8 and will travel to Tampa next week to take on the 5-6 Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football.” Kickoff is at 7:15pm CT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN (Fox-8 locally).

● With the loss against the 49ers, the Saints finish 2-2 against their NFC West opponents with wins against the Seahawks and Rams and losses to San Francisco and Arizona.

● The 13 points surrendered by New Orleans was the second-lowest point total of the season to the 24-0 shutout of Las Vegas on Oct. 30. The New Orleans defense allowed San Francisco to score on only one of three red zone attempts.

● Quarterback Andy Dalton completed 18-of-29 passes for 204 yards. With his 18 completions, he surpassed former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts to move into 21st in the NFL record books for career completions (3,302). With 204 passing yards, Dalton also surpassed former Philadelphia, Washington and Minnesota quarterback Donovan McNabb for 26th all-time career passing yards in NFL record books (37,302). Dalton also carried four times for a team-high 21 yards.

● Wide receiver Chris Olave led the receiving corps with five receptions for 62 yards. The Rookie wideout took Sole possession of fourth place in club record books for most catches by a Rookie (56), trailing behind former receiver Marques Colston (70), current running back Alvin Kamara (81) and former running back Reggie Bush (88) .

● Tight end Taysom Hill surpassed 2,000 career yards from scrimmage as he recorded 20 combined rushing and receiving yards.

● Wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s two receptions for 20 yards put him in a tie with Colston for 54th in career receptions in NFL record books (711).

● Linebacker Kaden Elliss started and led the team with a career-high 14 tackles (career-high 12 solo).

● Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 187th career game, surpassing former tackle Stan Brock for sixth in club record books, posting one tackle for loss.

● Linebacker Demario Davis exceeded 1,175 career tackles and 1,200 career combined defensive/special teams tackles, finishing the day with seven tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.

● Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle got the start and finished with five tackles (four solo), including a second quarter sack at the New Orleans 2-yard line on a successful goal-line stand.