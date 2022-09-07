Notes and observations from Tuesday’s football practice

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ football team on Tuesday went through its second practice in preparation for Saturday’s home game against South Carolina, which will kick off at 11 am

Here are a few notes and takeaways from the open viewing periods:

• The Razorbacks did not have a player on the practice fields wearing a green no-contact jersey

Running back Dominique Johnson was out of green for the first time this preseason. He continued to go through position group drills and is looking more and more smooth with each workout.

Offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, who had been nursing a pectoral injury since fall camp began, was in a standard offense jersey, too. Henderson began taking part in Offensive line drills on Monday.

• Defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher were not present at practice for the second consecutive day. There has not been an official update on their status moving forward.

• Arkansas did go through its Fastball Start period Tuesday. Without two starters in the secondary available, Khari Johnson worked at safety and Latavious Brini looked to be stationed at nickel or a third safety spot.

Dwight McGlothern and Hudson Clark, as expected, were the top corners, and Jayden Johnson, as far as I could tell, was on the field in a role similar to Brini’s. Safety Simeon Blair was the sixth defensive back in the lineup.

Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders manned the second level.

• Other Fastball Start notes: Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols did not go through this segment of practice, but he was present. Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton stepped in in his place.

After Arkansas’ stretch period, Nichols got in front of the team and gave a spirited speech, then the team got into drills.

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who caught a touchdown pass in his Razorbacks debut, did not go through the period either, but was present. He made a nice full-extension grab on air when quarterbacks were throwing to receivers on the turf field.

Ketron Jackson, who was No. 4 among receivers in the opener in terms of Offensive snaps played, filled in for Haselwood with the first-team offense during the team period.

• Former Fayetteville High linebacker Mani Powell is working with the Scout team as he did last week. He was not wearing a knee brace Tuesday and seems to be at or nearing 100% after suffering a knee injury early in his senior year with the Bulldogs.