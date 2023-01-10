NOTEBOOK: Women’s Basketball Highlights packed week of MTSU Athletics

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The student body is not quite back on campus yet in Murfreesboro, but things are picking up steam in the Murphy Center, as three more sports start their seasons this week as both men’s and women’s basketball continue their winter slate, with the Lady Raiders’ game on Wednesday against the Rice Owls the first chance for you to cheer on MTSU in the mid-state!

Riding a 10-game win streak and a 5-0 start to Conference USA play, the Lady Raiders received 27 votes in this week’s AP poll on the strength of their 12-2 record and No. 23 ranking in the NCAA’s NET rating.

2️⃣7️⃣ votes. https://t.co/cBoAzcJlIc — MT Women’s Basketball (@MT_WBB) January 9, 2023

Rice is the second highest rated team in the NET in C-USA, and will pose one of the toughest remaining challenges of the season for the Lady Raiders at home in conference play. Tipoff for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 6 pm in the Glass House!

Going to have to bring my #tapemeasure with me to a @MT_WBB game!@CoachInsell winners of 10 consecutive games https://t.co/uAxQZK5jtX — Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) January 9, 2023

Men’s Tennis takes on Michigan State at Adams Tennis Complex Friday

One of the best Spectator experiences in the mid-state is back this Friday, as Head Coach Jimmy Borendame’s Men’s Tennis program starts their C-USA title defense against Michigan State.

Starting the season ranked No. 25 in the ITA’s preseason rankings, the program’s highest preseason ranking ever, the Blue Raiders return to the Adams Tennis Complex for their 2023 season opener at 5 pm on Friday.

Only one week until we’re back in action! 😤 📅 – Jan. 13

⏰ – 5:00 PM

🆚 – Michigan State

📍 – Adams Tennis Complex#BLUEnited | #WEGRITT16 pic.twitter.com/XCV5srqgOZ — MT Men’s Tennis (@MT_MensTennis) January 6, 2023

Admission to Blue Raider Men’s Tennis matches is always free, so come on out and enjoy! Collegiate tennis remains the best kept secret in Spectator sports, although given the crowds I saw at the ATC last year, maybe not so much in Murfreesboro.

We’re ready to see the back-to-back-to-back Conference USA Champs hit the court this week as they open up their spring schedule vs. Michigan State! We’ll see you at the ATC!#BLUEnited pic.twitter.com/oIWiWU9iTu — MT Mktg & Promos (@MT_Promotions) January 9, 2023

Women’s Tennis starts the season on the road in Florida

Also getting their season underway this weekend is Middle Tennessee Women’s Tennis, who start their 2023 schedule in Fort Meyers, Fla. for a two-match weekend against Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast.

Head Coach Tayo Bailey-Duvall’s Squad Returns five Blue Raiders from last season and will start a six-game home swing on January 22 against Austin Peay.

Track and Field Ready for Indoor Schedule at Vanderbilt

The final team to get their winter schedule started this weekend, Middle Tennessee Track and Field will make a quick drive up I-24 to Nashville this weekend for the Commodore Challenge at Vanderbilt University on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

It is the first of three meets at Vanderbilt during the indoor season, which culminates in the Conference USA Championships on February 18 and 19 in Birmingham, Ala.

Stay tuned to https://twitter.com/MT_TrackField for updates throughout the weekend!

2023 Softball Schedule Released

Head Coach Jeff Breeden announced the Middle Tennessee softball schedule for 2023 on Monday, featuring 20 games at Blue Raider Softball Field, including four Conference USA series.

MTSU will open the season at the UC Riverside Tournament from Feb. 9-12 in Riverside, Calif, the first of five tournaments to start the year, ending with the annual MTSU Invitational from March 9-12. The Blue Raiders’ home opener will come on the first day of that tournament, taking on Southern Illinois at 5 pm on Thursday, March 5.

The conference series Rotations resulted in WKU, UAB, UTSA and FAU all visiting Murfreesboro during C-USA play this season.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for.. The 2023 Schedule is here! 📅 https://t.co/RreUORxgTV Read more! ⬇️https://t.co/fe4WlRNPmd pic.twitter.com/Q2FPvH7DJn — MT Softball (@MT_Softball) January 9, 2023

Get your Baseball Season Tickets

In case you missed it last week, Head Coach Jerry Meyers released the 2023 schedule for Blue Raider baseball, featuring a 29-game home schedule, the most home games at Reese Smith, Jr. Field since the 2018 season.

After opening the season with three games in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 17-19, the Blue Raiders will have a 16-game homestand starting on February 21 against SEMO and ending with the first C-USA series of the season against WKU from March 17-19.

Blue Raider baseball is just around the corner! Our full 2023 schedule is out! 📅 https://t.co/R81sq5tycU

📰 https://t.co/rytqYj7sR2

🎟️ https://t.co/T5icDk3Ail pic.twitter.com/eat5Lx8z7A — MT Baseball (@MT_Baseball) January 4, 2023

Fans can catch all the action at the Reese with a wide variety of ticket packages, including the return of the Bleacher Family Pass, which allows four fans into all home games for just $65. Fans can order their 2023 season tickets here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/mtsu/23Baseball

Take advantage of these 🔥 season ticket prices. Secure your seats at the Reese now! https://t.co/T5icDk32sN pic.twitter.com/vij1eYR50N — MT Baseball (@MT_Baseball) January 4, 2023

ICYMI: Ferguson Named to AP All-Bowl Team

Last week, Jordan Ferguson was named to the 2022-23 AP All-Bowl Team after his standout performance in the Hawai’i Bowl.

God is Great ❤️ https://t.co/xaZg2lgzjI — Jordan Ferguson (@JoFerg__) January 6, 2023

Ferguson recorded five tackles, including a TFL, and intercepted a pass against San Diego State, while also catching a touchdown pass as part of the Heavy Diesel package on the Blue Raider offense. The Atlanta, Ga. native also got a chance to attend this year’s Sugar Bowl as part of the AFCA Good Works Team.

Congratulations again to our very own @JoFerg__! Jordan was recognized at the @SugarBowlNola for his inclusion on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. He also volunteered some of his time in the community and caught up with @TimTebow and @RGIII. Keep up the good work, Ferg!#MiddleMade pic.twitter.com/OZ3wF6MH7J — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) January 5, 2023

