Notebook: LSU Basketball Trending in Right Direction Under Matt McMahon

It’s a work in progress, but this LSU basketball program is trending in the right direction after a productive offseason of developing their roster. Head Coach Matt McMahon addressed the media Monday morning to speak on the growth of his team, injury updates and where things stand as practice begins this week.

It’s a new era for the Tigers and we’ve seen McMahon bring a roster from 0 players to a full squad in the blink of an eye, but staying patient and trusting the process is his main message.

