Notebook: Former PGA Tour Journeyman Enjoys $11 Million Summer

Every week, SI Golf’s Alex Miceli will empty his Notebook with thoughts from around the golf world.

It seems that those in golf’s Hierarchy have Forgotten who determines what events are majors and what events are just golf tournaments.

For years, the PGA Tour tried to cajole the media and executed its own PR campaign suggesting the Players Championship is or should be a major championship.

The answer has been a resounding “no” by the only people who count: the media.

So why does Majed Al Sorour, the CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, think that just because LIV Golf players may not get full access to the four majors, he can in turn create his own major championship?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button