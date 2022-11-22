NOTEBOOK: Football ready for Thanksgiving weekend battle in Miami

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football heads to Miami for the second time this season, for its second game with a South Florida team in as many weeks, taking on FIU this Saturday at 5 pm CT.

The Panthers are coming off back-to-back blowout losses to FAU and UTEP but have been much more respectable this season than last, winning four games in 11 tries after winning one out of 12 in 2021.

“They played two tough games,” Head Coach Rick Stockstill said. “Played a good Florida Atlantic team and played a good UTEP team on the road. That’s a tough place to play, it’s a long way to go to get there. I think they’re getting better every week. They’re playing more consistent .”

The FIU offense has been rough all season, averaging a miniscule 17.82 points per game, by far the worst mark in C-USA. But the defense, when on, has done enough to keep the Panthers in plenty of games, holding Charlotte to 14 points and New Mexico State to seven points in wins earlier this season. While MTSU enters Saturday a heavy favorite, much work will need to be done around the holiday this week to make that reality.

Stockstill said that school ending on Tuesday lets them move practice time up a couple of hours on Wednesday and Thursday, but the holiday doesn’t impact their schedule too much at the end of the day.

Chase Cunningham for his part, can think of nowhere else he’d rather be in his sixth year of college football.

“That’s one of the things I’m most thankful for, football and the opportunity that God gave me to play,” Cunningham said. “Getting to spend it with my teammates and coaches…super grateful for the opportunity Coach Stock gave me and getting to spend it with them and my teammates.”

Cunningham, Ross earn Weekly Conference USA Honors

Thanks to their excellent performances on the gridiron against FAU, Chase Cunningham and Teldrick Ross were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, by the Conference USA office on Monday.

These two showed out in the home finale, and they’ve got the hardware to prove it. @Chase_C_5 and @__skate____ are @ConferenceUSA Players of the Week! 👏 📰 Details: https://t.co/nTzlunuBej#BLUEnited | #EATT pic.twitter.com/FtHWHTtdAH — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) November 21, 2022

Cunningham earned the Weekly award for the second time this season, after just missing the school record for completions (40, now second in the Blue Raider record book) and passing yards (448, also second), in addition to five touchdowns through the air.

Chase Cunningham Offensive Player of the Week 40/54, 448 yards, 5 touchdowns@MT_FB | #CUSAFB pic.twitter.com/DaJ6oHrVhG — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 21, 2022

Ross, meanwhile, earned his first ever Conference USA Player of the Week award thanks to his seven tackles and five pass breakups on Saturday. His 18 passes defended this season ranks second nationally, as the Macon, Ga. native has split time at both safety and cornerback in 2022.

Teldrick Ross Defensive Player of the Week 5 PBUs@MT_FB | #CUSAFB pic.twitter.com/ffjfAbsaNZ — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 21, 2022

Le Basketball Masculin Débarque au Québec

It’s a busy week in Montreal for the Blue Raiders, as the Middle Tennessee men’s basketball team travels north over the Thanksgiving break to take part in three games at the Northern Classic.

Brushing up on our French for this upcoming weekend! 🇨🇦 🗓 November 25-27

📍 Montreal, Quebec

🆚 Hofstra, Stephen F. Austin and Montana State

📺 https://t.co/hbapTl0H2D#BlueRaiders | #StickTogether pic.twitter.com/fyxOMNMmqQ — MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) November 21, 2022

All three teams MTSU plays in Quebec (Hofstra, Stephen F. Austin and Montana State) are in the KenPom Top 175 to start the 2022-23 campaign. Fans can follow the action on the Blue Raider Radio Network (more information on station availability this weekend below), as well as the BeTheBeast Event Live+ App, (information here).

Women’s Basketball heads to Las Vegas

Coming off their big in-state win over Belmont, the Lady Raiders will travel west over Thanksgiving, heading out to Las Vegas, Nevada with a pair of big-time matchups with Texas Tech and Missouri State.

Looking to watch the Lady Raiders this week? Both games at the Las Vegas Invitational will stream on FloHoops! A FloHoops subscription is required. Visit https://t.co/Q1GYR33f4N for more information and to register. #BLUEnited | #TrueBlue pic.twitter.com/wrFStsFzp4 — MT Women’s Basketball (@MT_WBB) November 21, 2022

A subscription to FloHoops will be required to follow the live stream, but the Blue Raider Radio network is always available to stream at GoBlueRaiders.com!

Speaking of which…

Radio Waves during the week

With so many basketball games this weekend, as well as a football game in Miami to boot, finding the Blue Raiders on the air for the radio broadcast can be a bit complicated.

Here’s where to find all of the MTSU Athletics programming this weekend.

Monday, November 21

FB Coaches Show WGNS 101.9 FM / 1450 AM (Murfreesboro), WGNS 100.5 FM (Smyrna) – Live at 6 pm Moving to 94.9 The Fan, 95.1 in Murfreesboro due to Predators game – Re-aired at 7 pm Streaming on GoBlueRaiders.com and the Varsity Network App – Live at 6 pm



Friday, November 25

WBB WGNS 101.9 FM / 1450 AM (Murfreesboro), WGNS 100.5 FM (Smyrna) Streaming on GoBlueRaiders.com and the Varsity Network App

MBB 94.9 The Fan, 95.1 in Murfreesboro Streaming on GoBlueRaiders.com and the Varsity Network App Game will not air on WGNS due to High School Football Playoff Game



Saturday, November 26

WBB WGNS 101.9 FM / 1450 AM (Murfreesboro), WGNS 100.5 FM (Smyrna) Streaming on GoBlueRaiders.com and the Varsity Network App

MBB Moving to The Game 102.5/106.3/97.5 FM Streaming on GoBlueRaiders.com and the Varsity Network App

FOOTBALL WGNS 101.9 FM / 1450 AM (Murfreesboro), WGNS 100.5 FM (Smyrna) Moving to 94.9 The Fan, 95.1 in Murfreesboro due to Predators game Streaming on GoBlueRaiders.com and the Varsity Network App



Sunday, November 27

MBB WGNS 101.9 FM / 1450 AM (Murfreesboro), WGNS 100.5 FM (Smyrna) 94.9 The Fan, 95.1 in Murfreesboro Streaming on GoBlueRaiders.com and the Varsity Network App



ICYMI: Blue Raiders place second on C-USA All-Conference Teams

The ｉｃ･ﾳｃ speaks for itself… ⭐️ Led all freshmen with SIX Weekly honors.

⭐️ Set FOUR program records.

⭐️ Led all freshmen in kills, kills/set, service aces, aces/set, Solo blocks, points, and points/set.

⭐️ and MANY more…#BLUEnited | @adrianarhoda pic.twitter.com/tB8l3SXNkA — MT Volleyball (@MT_Volleyball) November 17, 2022