Notebook: Europe’s Ryder Cup captains, Angel Cabrera, Cherry Hills

Tommy Fleetwood watches a drive at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina.

Captaining at the new Hero Cup could be the start of the road towards a possible Ryder Cup captaincy Someday for Tommy Fleetwood.

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage is three years away, but who will be the Captain for the Europeans is a huge question—and we could glean some answers for moves this week.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Italy’s Francesco Molinari have been named as the two Captains of the Inaugural Hero Cup, the replacement for the Seve Trophy that ran from 2000-13.

