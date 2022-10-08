Notebook: Branden Grace Becomes First Player To Withdraw From LIV Golf Event

BANGKOK – Branden Grace became the first LIV Golf player to withdraw during an event when he had to pull out Saturday due to an issue with his rib cage.

Grace, a South African who holds the record for the lowest score ever shot in a major Championship – a 62 during the third round of the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale – began experiencing pain on the second hole at Stonehill in the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok event.

He received treatment from a physical therapist after hitting his tee shot at the third hole and then completed the hole but was unable to continue.

