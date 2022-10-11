Notable Quotes from Dana Altman after Duck practice

Many fans may recognize the month of October as the middle of football season, but across the bridge from Autzen Stadium, inside Matthew Knight Arena, Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks are getting the basketball season underway.

It looks like a promising one, as well.

With Veteran leaders like Will Richardson, N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, and Rivaldo Soares all back for one more go-around in Eugene, the Ducks also have an incredibly talented group of young players like 5-star center Kel’el Ware, plus JUCO transfers Tyrone Williams and Brennan Rigsby. On top of that, Oregon also got Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy in the mix, along with South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard.

The Rubicks’ Cube is set for Altman, now he’s getting to work assembling it.

After practice on Monday, Altman spoke with media members to preview the start of the season. Here are some of the most notable quotes: