Notable Deaths 2022: Arts and Styles

Philip Pearlstein98 Painter whose realist nudes Revived portraiture

Alain Sailhac86 Celebrity chef who never sought the title

Lee Lorenz90 Cartoonist and gatekeeper at The New Yorker

Jule Campbell96 Mastermind of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

George Lois91 Visionary art director

Lee Bontecou91 Acclaimed creator of unusual sculptures

Freddy Rodríguez76 Artist who explored his Dominican roots

George Booth96 New Yorker cartoonist of Sublime zaniness

Gael Greene88 Reinventor of the restaurant review

Pierre Soulages102 Leading French abstract painter

Peter Schjeldahl80 New York art critic with a poet’s voice

Nikki Finke68 Caustic Hollywood chronicler

Kevin Locke68 Lakota dancer, musician and cultural Ambassador

Grace Glueck96 Arts Writer who fought for equality at The Times

William Klein96 Photographer of the energy of city life

James Stewart Polshek92 Quiet Giant of modern architecture

Latisha Chong32 Hair stylist who helped change fashion

Hanae Mori96 Japanese couturier who melded East and West

Issey Miyake84 Designer who opened a door for Japanese fashion

Jennifer Bartlett81 Conceptual painter on a vast scale

Claes Oldenburg93 Pop artist who made the Everyday Monumental

Margaret Keane94 Painter of sad-eyed waifs

Sam Gilliam88 Abstract artist of drape paintings

Ken Knowlton91 A father of computer art and animation

Baxter Black77 The country’s best-known cowboy poet

Paula Rego87 Artist known for unsettling images

Rana Lurie90 Most widely syndicated political cartoonist

Carrie White78 Hair stylist to the stars

Peter Moore78 Designer of the Nike Air Jordan sneaker

Ron Galella91 Celebrity-hounding photographer

Régine92 Proprietor of the world’s first Discotheque

Patrick Demarchelier78 Fashion photographer

Chris Madden73 Lifestyle author and Personality

Annie Flanders82 Founder of Details Magazine

Elsa Klensch89 The face of fashion is CNN

Carmen Herrera106 Cuban-born artist who won fame at 89

John Wesley93 Painter who plumbed the American unconscious

André Leon Talley73 Editor and fashion industry force