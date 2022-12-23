Notable Deaths 2022: Arts and Styles

Philip Pearlstein98

Painter whose realist nudes Revived portraiture

Alain Sailhac86

Celebrity chef who never sought the title

Lee Lorenz90

Cartoonist and gatekeeper at The New Yorker

Jule Campbell96

Mastermind of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

George Lois91

Visionary art director

Lee Bontecou91

Acclaimed creator of unusual sculptures

Freddy Rodríguez76

Artist who explored his Dominican roots

George Booth96

New Yorker cartoonist of Sublime zaniness

Gael Greene88

Reinventor of the restaurant review

Pierre Soulages102

Leading French abstract painter

Peter Schjeldahl80

New York art critic with a poet’s voice

Nikki Finke68

Caustic Hollywood chronicler

Kevin Locke68

Lakota dancer, musician and cultural Ambassador

Grace Glueck96

Arts Writer who fought for equality at The Times

William Klein96

Photographer of the energy of city life

James Stewart Polshek92

Quiet Giant of modern architecture

Latisha Chong32

Hair stylist who helped change fashion

Hanae Mori96

Japanese couturier who melded East and West

Issey Miyake84

Designer who opened a door for Japanese fashion

Jennifer Bartlett81

Conceptual painter on a vast scale

Claes Oldenburg93

Pop artist who made the Everyday Monumental

Margaret Keane94

Painter of sad-eyed waifs

Sam Gilliam88

Abstract artist of drape paintings

Ken Knowlton91

A father of computer art and animation

Baxter Black77

The country’s best-known cowboy poet

Paula Rego87

Artist known for unsettling images

Rana Lurie90

Most widely syndicated political cartoonist

Carrie White78

Hair stylist to the stars

Peter Moore78

Designer of the Nike Air Jordan sneaker

Ron Galella91

Celebrity-hounding photographer

Régine92

Proprietor of the world’s first Discotheque

Patrick Demarchelier78

Fashion photographer

Chris Madden73

Lifestyle author and Personality

Annie Flanders82

Founder of Details Magazine

Elsa Klensch89

The face of fashion is CNN

Carmen Herrera106

Cuban-born artist who won fame at 89

John Wesley93

Painter who plumbed the American unconscious

André Leon Talley73

Editor and fashion industry force

Michael Lang77

Force behind the Woodstock festival

