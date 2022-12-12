‘Not too late to draft’ guide

To celebrate the Unofficial second start of the NBA season, ESPN Fantasy is making it easy to start your Fantasy basketball season right now!

Why you should start or join a new Fantasy basketball league today

It’s not too late to play Fantasy basketball this season. André Snellings explains why now’s the perfect time to jump right into the fun.

Eric Karabell’s updated ‘Do Draft’ list

Eric Highlights the players who should be on your Radar in Fantasy drafts.

Eric Karabell’s updated ‘Do Not Draft’ list

Eric cuts through the hype and highlights the players to avoid at their average draft position.

Expert Roundtable: Top takeaways from the first two months of the NBA season

Our Fantasy basketball experts provide their biggest observations and takeaways from the 2022-23 season.

Mock draft

10-team, head-to-head points (from Dec. 8)

Which position is scarcest? How high are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson being drafted? We have the key takeaways.

Rankings

Updated top 200 H2H points rankings

André Snellings Ranks his top 200 players for Fantasy basketball Leagues that use head-to-head points scoring systems.

Updated top 200 H2H categories rankings

Eric Moody lists his top 200 players for Fantasy basketball Leagues that use head-to-head categories scoring systems.

Player projections and profiles

Sortable player projections

Every point, rebound, steal, 3-pointer, block, turnover, steal, shot and free throw taken makes a difference in fantasy. We have them all projected for you right here.

Tools

Mock draft lobby

Take part in some mock drafts to work out the kinks before your real ones. Practice makes perfect.

Average draft position/live draft results

Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is being selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.

ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101: How to play

Thinking about trying out Fantasy basketball for the first time this season? Here is everything you need to know so you can join in on the fun.

Analytics Glossary

Wondering what things such as eFG%, pace, usage rate and CARMELO mean? Seth Walder explains each notable NBA advanced analytics term so you can make the most of them in fantasy.