‘Not sure what’s worse:’ Shane Lowry shreds Bryson DeChambeau over rope Spoof

Bryson DeChambeau poked fun at himself.

And Shane Lowry poked fun at the poking fun.

Before we get into the jabs, some background is in order. Eleven days ago, at the LIV Golf event in Chicago, DeChambeau took a fan rope to the face while trying to duck Underneath it, swore, dropped to a knee, and if you didn’t see it live, social media has got you, from every angle. Players at the Presidents Cup were aware of it; a day later, during a practice round at Quail Hollow, one imitated the incident. Presidents Cup Broadcasters got into it, too.

On Saturday, Davis Love III, the US captain, was driving his cart when he grabbed a rope, lifted it over his head, drove under it and released it, and the joke was placed on a tee for announcer Dan Hicks and Analyst Paul Azinger .

“And the Captain … successfully handling the gallery rope,” Hicks quipped. “Not easy to do, Zing.”

“Not for everyone,” Azinger said. “Not for everyone.”

Too easy. On Wednesday, during a break at the Professional Long Drivers Association world championships, where he is competing, DeChambeau added his spin. Working with Comedy group Country Club Adjacent, which has appeared at multiple events at the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, DeChambeau was filmed in a short video where he stood before another rope, ducked Underneath it without incident and was swarmed in a celebration. They then ducked back under the rope, celebrated more, and the clip ended.

Enter Lowry.

Whether he had seen the original incident is unknown, but he had watched the spoof. And about five or so hours after he finished up a two-under 70 at the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Lowry weighed in with 10 words.

“Not sure what’s worse, this or tomorrow’s @dunhilllinks weather forecast…” they wrote on Twitter.

Other pros commented on the post.

Thomas Peters wrote: “Not even close.” Richard Ramsay quote-tweeted it and added a Laughing emoji.

And the weather? So poor is the forecast, with cool temps, rain and win, that the event will play Friday’s second round with a shotgun start.

(And yes, if you’ve been following the PGA Tour-DP World Tour vs. LIV Golf saga, and know that LIV plays with a shotgun start, this may make you laugh, too.)

