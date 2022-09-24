Not looking like Syracuse basketball will get a visit from nation’s No. 1 PG

About two weeks ago, the fall recruiting period opened up, and a range of high-major programs are heading to visit 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who holds a Syracuse basketball Scholarship offer.

Unfortunately, I’ve yet to see any media reports noting that Orange coaches may be checking out the 6-foot-1 Cadeau amid the fall recruiting period, which allows college coaches and others to visit high-school prospects in off-campus settings, such as open gyms.

Per social media posts from national recruiting analysts, Scouts and others, teams that are making trips to watch Cadeau include KansasBaylor, Louisville, Texas, Texas Tech, North Carolina and Arkansas, among others.

A few months back, I saw more than one report suggesting that Syracuse basketball was among the teams recruiting him the hardest, along with Texas Tech and Tennessee. Lately, though, when I read articles about Cadeau, or interviews given by him, I don’t see Mentions of the ‘Cuse hardly at all.

I’m not a recruiting analyst, so I don’t know whether mutual interest remains between him and the Orange. But it does seem like, these days, the ‘Cuse isn’t a significant contender for Cadeau, which is a bummer.

Syracuse basketball offered a Scholarship to five-star PG Elliot Cadeau last November.

Orange coaches got involved in Cadeau’s recruitment relatively early on. His offer sheet includes North Carolina, Texas, Baylor, Louisville, Georgetown, Norfolk State, Kansas, Maryland, Seton Hall, Providence, St. John’s, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, TCU, UMass, Howard and Siena, with Kentucky also showing interest, per reports.

Cadeau is a junior at the Powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo. On the AAU circuit, he suits up for the New York City-based New Heights Lightning in Nike’s EYBL league.

In recent months, Cadeau received a lot of high praise from analysts and scouts for his performances in grassroots basketball. He is a Consensus top-20 national prospect and rated the No. 1 point guard across the country in his cycle, according to several recruiting services.

Cadeau had already scheduled an official visit to Texas Tech for late September. Per an article from Jason Jordan, director of basketball recruiting for Sports Illustrated, Cadeau will make a trip to Louisville in October and is eyeing additional visits to North Carolina and Baylor.

Assuming Kentucky ends up offering Cadeau, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he ends up taking an official visit to the Wildcats.

Baylor, we should point out, recently picked up a verbal commitment from another 2024 point guard, four-star Robert Wright III from Philadelphia, who also held a Syracuse basketball offer.

At this point, I’d be shocked if Cadeau makes an official visit to the Hill. Maybe the Orange could get him to Central New York for an unofficial visit.

We’ll see. I thought the ‘Cuse might prove a serious suitor for Cadeau, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at this juncture in his recruitment.