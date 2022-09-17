Not just arts and crafts, local company helps fight breast cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – It is a statistic that cannot be ignored. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime in the United States.

In Northeast Ohio, ten women every day are diagnosed with breast cancer, and sadly two of those women will lose their lives to the disease. ” A friend of a friend lost her battle with breast cancer. It is just really kind of hit home how much it’s happening and how prevalent it is, unfortunately, so.

this is really about how can we support the entire community cause it’s going to impact the entire community,” described Ann Aber, JoAnn’s Chief

Legal Officer. Once again, JoAnn is doing their part to help find a cure for the disease. The company is partnering with Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio. They will host the More Than Pink Walk at their World Headquarters in Hudson Saturday. ” During Covid you know we learned that a lot of people weren’t getting tested. They weren’t getting their mammograms. They weren’t doing their self-exams because we were so worried about everything else, explained Aber. Last year JoAnn customers and team members raised 9-hundred thousand dollars. This year’s goal is to bring in more than one million dollars.

” I think you’re going to see the best of JoAnn when we come together with Komen. Our employees really step up for what they believe in.

They really step up with our customers to support what they believe in too,” expressed JoAnn Headquarters President and CEO Wade Miquelon.

The company is known for inspiring, crafting, and creativity, but employees say JoAnn’s stands for so much more. It’s about community.

” At the heart of JoAnn and our customers is this idea of ​​support and giving of yourself. we do that through the things that we make and our

customers make, and this is just another extension of that,” said Janet Duliga. The Chief Administrative Officer.

