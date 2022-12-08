‘Not Even a Debate’: Golf World Reacts to the Million-Dollar Question Ahead of the Father-Son Event

After John Daly and his son John Daly II, won the 2021 PNC Championship last year, people have been curious whether they can defend the title this year. Some are rooting for them to win this year, whereas many are rooting for Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods to hoist the belt this time. However, are they in the mix of being the all-time favorite father-son pair?

The Caddie Network asked a million dollars question on Twitter related to it, “Who is the best father/son duo in the history of professional golf?”

The PNC Championship will begin on December 15 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Many would expect the fans to name any tournament winners since it will start in a week. However, the fans had some different ideas about it.

Fans revealed their all-time favorite father-son pair in the golf world

From professional golfing pairs to coaches, the golf world has a wide variety of answers to the question. However, the most popular pick among all was the Old and Young Tom Morris pair.

Old Tom Morris ((1821-1908) and his eldest son, Tommy or Young Tom Morris (1851-1875), were two of the best Golfers that lived in Scotland. The two have won eight Open Championships together – Morris Sr. 4 and Morris Jr. 4. Notably, Young Morris was only 17 when he won his first major event and still holds the record of winning four consecutive tournament titles.

John Daly and his son, the famous coaching duo Butch and Claude Harmonthe 18-time major champion, Jack Nicklaus and his son, and Tiger Woods and his son… Some fans did pick them as their favorite pairs. However, most no. of the votes went to the 19th-century Scottish duos.

Professional Tour player among those who voted for Jay Haas and Bill Haas

After Tom Morris Sr. and Morris Jr., fans voted the most for Jay Haas and his son Bill Haas as their Ultimate duo. Haas Sr. has won 9 PGA Tour titles and 18 PGA Tour Champions titles. Meanwhile, according to his PGA Tour profile, Bill Haas has won 8 Championship titles worldwide.

Notably, the American professional golfer Clark Dennis, who won once on the Korn Ferry Tour in 1993, also voted for the Haas pair. “I won’t accept any other answer besides Jay and Bill Haas,” they commented under the post.

Who are your favorite father-son pair in the golf community? Let us know in the comment section below.

