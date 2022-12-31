Not a resolution, a reachable goal – Brainerd Dispatch

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of New Year’s resolutions.

I have friends who set New Year’s resolutions every year. They have the motivation and love the challenge of it for a little bit, but almost all of them have given up by the time my birthday rolls around in February.

I stopped setting resolutions altogether because they always stressed me out and I never wanted to start my year with unnecessary anxiety.

Dispatch staff writer Sara Guymon. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Last year was the first year in a while that I made a New Year’s resolution. I thought long and hard about it and if it was something I wanted to do and decided I wanted to get into better shape during 2022. To achieve my goal, I started working out with some friends in the new year.

It was more of a promise to myself than a New Year’s resolution. It didn’t feel like a looming requirement I have to accomplish or my year was a failure. Instead, it was more like a goal I worked to achieve every week. I wasn’t overly harsh with the requirements around it, I just said that I wanted to be active a couple of times a week.

I started out really well, going to the gym between one and four times a week depending on my weekly schedule. I was also playing tennis twice a week at night. Then, I had surgery. I had my appendix removed in April and that put my exercising on hold. It took me a couple of weeks to recover, but I got horribly sick afterwards. This sinus infection lasted until I moved to Brainerd and I lost the free gym facilities in my life.

I would love to say I got back on top of exercising after I recovered, but I didn’t. Working out was a big time commitment while I tried to catch up on school and prepare to begin my career in Brainerd. I would also love to say that it is my New Year’s resolution again this year, but it isn’t.

My resolution for 2023 is to find one good thing about every day. It doesn’t have to be something extraordinary or amazing. I am very aware there are bad days for everyone and I don’t expect every day to be healthy and positive, but I just want to acknowledge something good — whether it’s having a good conversation with a friend, playing with my cat or getting more than three hours of sleep.

It’s something specific enough to make the goal achievable. I tend to be more pessimistic overall and so finding these positive moments each day will improve my mental health throughout the year.

My huge advice with New Year’s resolutions is to make them specific enough to make it achievable, but not too specific to the point that it’s complicated or unrealistic to complete.

I believe the reason we don’t accomplish our New Year’s resolutions is because we put so much pressure on sticking with it that it becomes impossible and overwhelming. A goal shouldn’t cause an overload of stress that stops the person from achieving it.

Everyone functions differently and some intense goals work for people, but for me, they don’t. I am someone who gets stressed easily and my stress often holds me back from doing things I want or need to do. I think it’s better to set smaller and more achievable goals to achieve a sense of accomplishment than it is to set one giant goal where it’s easier to get discouraged and give up throughout the process.

My goal in the upcoming year is something small and easy to accomplish, but it will still have a positive impact on day to day life.

