‘Nostalgia For My Island’ Puerto Rican Art Collection Coming To Humboldt Park Museum Next Week

HUMBOLDT PARK — A Puerto Rican art collection is coming to the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture.

The Humboldt Part museum, 3015 W. Division St., is partnering with Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico to bring the island’s art to Chicago. It’s part of the Museo de Arte de Ponce’s “efforts to make its collection accessible, especially to the Puerto Rican diaspora,” according to a news release.

The new collection, “Nostalgia for My Island: Puerto Rican Painting from the Museo de Arte de Ponce (1786-1962),” will be on display Tuesday through June 9.

The collection includes 21 paintings by some of the most important Puerto Rican artists active from the 1700s through the mid-1900s, including José Campeche, Francisco Oller, Miguel Pou and Myrna Báez, according to the museum.

The exhibition will be complemented by a catalog, which will include images of all 21 works and an academic essay by the curator.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture is open 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Friday and 10 am-2 pm Saturdays. Tickets are free.

It’s the only exhibit outside of Puerto Rico dedicated to interpreting Puerto Rican arts and culture, according to the museum.

The exhibit comes as the Museo de Arte de Ponce continues recovery after its main building was damaged in a 2020 earthquake, Director Cheryl Hartup said.

“To be able to travel this exhibition of the collection to our national museum in the city of Chicago is a great achievement that we enthusiastically celebrate and deeply appreciate,” Hartup said.

The collection is organized by the Museo de Arte de Ponce’s curator Iraida Rodríguez-Negrón. For more information, go to www.nmprac.org or www.museoarteponce.org.

“Artistic works like these paintings on loan from Museo de Arte de Ponce remind us that the Puerto Rican culture remains strong, even in times of adversity,” museum CEO Billy Ocasio said in the news release. “We have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring this exhibit to Chicago, to bring our communities together in a Meaningful way that celebrates Puerto Rico’s important contributions to art and provides opportunities to learn about Puerto Rico’s vibrant culture.”

