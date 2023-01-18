Norwell boys basketball erases big deficit to beat Carver in overtime

CARVER — Two of the top scorers in South Shore League boys basketball battled head-to-head Tuesday night in an overtime thriller.

Norwell High senior forward Matt Leaver came in averaging 21.8 points per game in leading the Clippers to a 7-1 start. Carver junior guard Tyler Lennox was at 17.7 ppg in the Crusaders’ 7-3 start.

The Matchup did not disappoint.

After being down 14 points with 6:08 left in regulation, the visiting Clippers mounted a comeback in dramatic fashion before outlasting the Crusaders in overtime, 77-72.

Carver's Tyler Lennox goes up for a three pointer during fourth quarter action of their game against Norwell at Carver Middle High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

“Any time you come down here it’s tough,” said Norwell Coach John Willis. “(Carver is) really good and they’ve had a tough stretch with three straight road games. They’ve got good shooters. We knew it was going to be a barnburner.”

Lennox was a double threat with the rock in his hands for Carver. Whether it was his 25 points or 6 assists, good things happened when he brought the ball up the court. They caused Matchup Nightmares in the half court in the pick-and-roll action. His court vision to deliver flashy passes and hit the long outlet was a sight to see.

“He’s definitely a really good shooter,” Leaver said of Lennox. “You’ve got to get a hand up. A couple of times I got switched out to him and I didn’t have my hand up and he hit (a shot) in my face.”

As for Leaver, the senior Captain found himself banged up and in early foul trouble in the first half. However, he still managed to put up 16 points and 7 rebounds. Leaver came up with two big rebounds and a layup in overtime to seal the game, all while saddled with four fouls.

Due to Carver playing zone for much of the game, Leaver was able to get the ball on both the free-throw line and on the block. When he got the ball in the post, he would often spin in the middle and rise above the Crusader Defenders and get a clean shot off. At 6-7 he’s nearly unblockable.

