Norway to host holiday basketball tournament | News, Sports, Jobs

NORWAY — Norway will host a varsity and junior varsity holiday boys basketball tournament on Dec. 27-28, varsity Coach Jeff Gallino announced on Aug. 30.

The other teams involved will be Gwinn, Menominee and Westwood. Varsity games will be played in the high school gym, while the junior varsity games will be played in the middle school gym.

The varsity schedule is as follows:

December 27 — Westwood vs. Menominee, 1 p.m.; Gwinn vs. Norway, 2:30 p.m

December 28 — Westwood-Menominee loser vs. Gwinn-Norway loser, 1 p.m.; Westwood-Menominee Winner vs. Gwinn-Norway winner, 2:30 p.m

The junior varsity schedule is as follows:

December 27 — Gwinn vs. Norway, 1 p.m.; Westwood vs. Menominee, 2:30 p.m

December 28 — Gwinn-Norway loser vs. Westwood-Menominee loser, TBA; Gwinn-Norway Winner vs. Westwood-Menominee winner, TBA

Plans are to award the “Ben Leiker Tournament MVP” to the varsity most valuable player and the “Raymond Bray Tournament MVP” to the junior varsity most valuable player.

“It should be a great experience playing some quality opponents that we don’t see during the year,” Gallino said.