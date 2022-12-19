Northwood University names Albion’s Dustin Beurer head football Coach

MIDLAND, MI – Dustin Beurer proved to be a Division III winner.

Now he gets a shot at the Division II ranks.

Northwood University introduced Beurer as its ninth head football Coach in program history on Monday, giving the successful Albion College Coach an opportunity at the next level.

The Deerfield, Michigan, native is a 2005 Graduate of Albion who spent the past four seasons at the helm of the Britons. He led the Squad to a 29-5 record with two Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles.

“This opportunity had to be a special place for me to leave my alma mater and a place I have called home for 20 years of my adult life,” Beurer said. “It was clear to me after meeting and speaking with the alumni and current players that they are all hungry to win. Our staff and players will work tirelessly to have a positive impact on campus, in the community, and on the field of competition.”

He takes over for Leonard Haynes, who resigned after posting a 23-52 record in seven seasons as head coach of the Timberwolves. Northwood finished 3-8 overall this season and 2-6 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play. The Timberwolves started 2-0 then lost eight straight games before defeating Walsh University in the season finale.

That game turned out to be the farewell performance for Haynes, a longtime member of the Northwood staff who is remaining with the school as the development officer in advancement.

The Midland-based school is hoping Beurer can duplicate his Albion success at Northwood. He was named Division III Midwest Regional Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association in 2021 when the Britons finished the season ranked among the Top 25 in the Nation in D-III. His teams averaged a whopping 464 yards of total offense during his four seasons as head coach.

“We are thrilled to add Dusty to our Athletic family,” said Jeff Curtis, Athletic director at Northwood. “We were fortunate to have a number of outstanding candidates for this position, but Dusty emerged as the best person to take the program to new heights. His passion and energy for football has led to a highly successful run as a head coach. He will do a tremendous job leading our program.”

Beurer was an all-Tri-County Conference center and guard at Britton-Deerfield High School before helping Albion to the MIAA title in 2001. When an injury ended his playing days, he became a student assistant from 2003-06.

He spent two seasons on the coaching staff at Morehead State University before returning to Albion as an Assistant for 11 years under Craig Rundle.

Beurer and wife Kate have two sons, JT and John.

