Northwood Performing Arts announces fall play





SANDPOINT – Northwood Performing Arts has announced a production of “Barbecuing Hamlet” as the theater group’s fall play. Performances will hit the stage of the Circle Moon Theater on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22.

Those interested can either watch the play on its own or catch dinner and a show of the original play written by Pat Cook and directed by Jennifer Miles.

“‘Barbecue Hamlet’ has fast lines and even faster exits,” said Alice Booth of Northwood Performing Arts.

Following the story of a director and her troupe of unwilling actors, the play details what it’s like when the characters turn William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” into their version set in the Old West. The result is a retelling of the classic tale that is far from the original tragedy. Booth said “Barbecuing Hamlet” introduces all kinds of riotous, eccentric characters onto the Circle Moon stage.

Western-inspired dinner selections will change throughout the month and come from various restaurants such as Country Snack Shack, Mi Pueblo, Edgewater lounge, and Owen’s Catering. On show nights, the doors will open at 5:30 pm, dining service begins at 6:30 pm and the curtain opens at 7:30 pm

For more information about tickets and reservations call 208-448-1294 or visit bit.ly/3frPAd3