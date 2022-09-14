NorthWood High School volleyball meeting big expectations

There were definitely some big expectations around the NorthWood volleyball program heading into the 2022 campaign.

The “Red Slam” have definitely lived up to those lofty assumptions thus far too.

Coach Hilary Laidig’s talented team, which features a fine mix of veterans and youth, are among the top Class 3A teams in the state. NorthWood checked in at No. 5 in the latest Class 3A poll.

The Panthers, who took a 12-2 mark into a match at Bethany Christian Tuesday night, are on a roll. NorthWood made it eight straight wins Saturday by going 4-0 to win the Concord Invitational. The Panthers have not lost since falling to Penn and Homestead in a tournament at Penn on Aug. 20.

“We had a great day Saturday,” noted Laidig in a phone interview Sunday. “The thing is that we have improved on our consistency the past few weeks. We’re getting better and I’m seeing an upward trend in our level of play.”

NorthWood beat Plymouth, Fort Wayne Luers and a strong New Prairie team all 2-0 in pool play at Concord. The Panthers then topped the hosts 2-0 in the title match. NorthWood had rallied from a 2-0 deficit to edge Concord 3-2 when the pair met in a key Northern Lakes Conference match at Concord back on Sept. 1.

“I thought that we were ready to play Saturday,” said Laidig. “We know that we have a target on our backs. But I have an awesome group of kids. They are working hard.”

NorthWood finished 32-3 overall a season ago after a 3-0 loss to Bellmont in a regional final. The Panthers are slated to play both Bellmont and Angola this Saturday at Angola.

“We’re excited to see where we are at against teams of that caliber,” Laidig said.

The Panthers, who have a big league match at Mishawaka Thursday night, are led by Macy Lengacher. The senior libero is rounding into form after suffering an ACL injury on the first day of basketball season her junior year.

“Macy is just such a dynamic player and leader for us,” emphasized Laidig. “She’s so valuable to us. She’s someone I can trust. She’s also so grounded and has worked to improve every year.”

Lengacher, who was one of five All-NLC selections for NorthWood in 2021, will play at Indiana State.

NorthWood also boasts a potent Punch at the net with the Sensational sophomore duo of Claire Payne and Sophia Barber, both also All-NLC Picks a season ago. Payne, a 6-1 middle hitter, leads her team in kills and blocks. Barber, a 6-0 outside hitter, is second in kills and first in service aces.

“Claire is kind of like a baby deer,” said Laidig. “She’s just going to get so much better. She’s a hard worker, She’s long and has a good vertical. Sophia has a great volleyball IQ. She plays a lot of beach volleyball. Her defense and passing have both really improved.”

The Panthers are also getting key contributions from Juniors Emery Porter and Karis Bennett. Porter has taken over at setter this season, while outside hitter Bennett ranks third on the team in kills. The roster also includes Seniors Aaliyah Bonner, Lauren Keck and Caitlyn Glick.

Laidig, who took over the program in 2009, knows there is still work to be done as the Panthers chase an NLC title and then postseason glory.

“We haven’t clicked yet, but that’s okay because it’s September,” noted Laidig, whose team has four Seniors this fall. “I’d still like to see us speed up our offense. And we are missing too many serves. That has to be a focus for us going forward.”

The Panthers are 2-0 in NLC play after winning the league title at 7-0 in 2021. Warsaw is 3-0 to currently sit atop the league standings. NorthWood will play at Warsaw on Sept. 29. The Panthers beat Coach Chandra Hepler’s Tigers 3-2 last season in Nappanee. Warsaw topped NorthWood 3-0 in 2020 en route to winning the NLC crown at 7-0.

NorthWood will not only host a five-team Class 3A Sectional next month but also the regional round of the state tournament. NorthWood has won three regional titles in program history with the last being in Laidig’s second season in 2010.

Slicers shine at home

It’s always good to perform well in your own tournament.

LaPorte took second place Saturday in its own 12-team Slicer Invitational. LaPorte dropped a tough 2-1 final to undefeated Fort Wayne Carroll in the title match.

The Slicers beat a strong Elkhart Squad 2-1 in the semifinals. Leading the way for the hosts were the junior quartet of Ava Holtz, Bella Meier, Emalee Maesch and Kate Buckley.

Speaking of Elkhart. The Lions placed third in the LaPorte event by going 3-1 and topping Andrean 2-1 in the third-place match to close the day.

The senior duo of Payton Schultheis and Hannah Teich, who were both instrumental in Elkhart’s huge 3-2 Northern Indiana Conference home win over Penn last Thursday night, led the Lions Saturday.