NorthWood High School volleyball meeting big expectations

There were definitely some big expectations around the NorthWood volleyball program heading into the 2022 campaign.

The “Red Slam” have definitely lived up to those lofty assumptions thus far too.

Coach Hilary Laidig’s talented team, which features a fine mix of veterans and youth, are among the top Class 3A teams in the state. NorthWood checked in at No. 5 in the latest Class 3A poll.

The Panthers, who took a 12-2 mark into a match at Bethany Christian Tuesday night, are on a roll. NorthWood made it eight straight wins Saturday by going 4-0 to win the Concord Invitational. The Panthers have not lost since falling to Penn and Homestead in a tournament at Penn on Aug. 20.

“We had a great day Saturday,” noted Laidig in a phone interview Sunday. “The thing is that we have improved on our consistency the past few weeks. We’re getting better and I’m seeing an upward trend in our level of play.”

NorthWood beat Plymouth, Fort Wayne Luers and a strong New Prairie team all 2-0 in pool play at Concord. The Panthers then topped the hosts 2-0 in the title match. NorthWood had rallied from a 2-0 deficit to edge Concord 3-2 when the pair met in a key Northern Lakes Conference match at Concord back on Sept. 1.

“I thought that we were ready to play Saturday,” said Laidig. “We know that we have a target on our backs. But I have an awesome group of kids. They are working hard.”

