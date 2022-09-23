Northwestern vs. Miami (OH) odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

The Northwestern Wildcats will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday night. They opened the season with a 31-28 win over Nebraska in Week 0, but they proceeded to lose consecutive games against Duke and Southern Illinois after that. Miami (OH) is coming off a 38-17 loss to Cincinnati last week.

Northwestern vs. Miami spread: Northwestern -7.5

Northwestern vs. Miami over/under: 49.5 points

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern is playing at home for the third consecutive week, so this is a good scheduling spot for the Wildcats. They were double-digit favorites against both Duke and Southern Illinois, making this a much cheaper spot to back Northwestern. Miami (OH) has been blown out by Kentucky and Cincinnati already this season, not showing an ability to compete with a Power Five team.

The RedHawks have historically struggled against Big Ten teams, losing in each of their last 17 tries. They have also picked up just one win in their last eight road games, giving Northwestern an edge on Saturday. Northwestern running back Evan Hull has rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Miami has already faced a pair of quality opponents in No. 20 Kentucky and Cincinnati, so the RedHawks are not going to shy away from this challenge. They covered the 24-point spread against the Bearcats last week, holding a lead before allowing 31 consecutive points. Starting quarterback Brett Gabbert will miss his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury, giving Aveon Smith an opportunity to make another start.

Running backs Kevin Davis and Kenny Tracy are both averaging five-plus yards per carry, while Smith has thrown five touchdowns and just two interceptions. Northwestern picked up a win over Nebraska that no longer looks as good as it once did, and the Wildcats followed it up with losses to Duke and Southern Illinois. The Wildcats have only covered the spread twice in their last 11 games against MAC teams.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Northwestern Picks

