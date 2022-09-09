Northwestern vs. Duke odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Northwestern Wildcats will be looking to build off their season-opening win over Nebraska when they face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. Northwestern rallied from a 28-17 deficit, scoring 14 consecutive points down the stretch of the 31-28 win. Duke is coming off an impressive showing of its own, blowing out Temple in a 30-0 final.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Wildcats are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 54. Before Entering any Duke vs. Northwestern picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spreads and money-line picks that date back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Duke. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Northwestern vs. Duke:

Northwestern vs. Duke spread: Northwestern -9.5

Northwestern vs. Duke over/under: 54 points

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern entered its season opener as a 12.5-point underdog against Nebraska in Ireland, but the Wildcats rallied from an 11-point deficit to grab the win. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns as Northwestern finished with 528 yards of total offense. Running back Evan Hull had a big game as well, rushing for 119 yards on 22 carries.

The Wildcats have a rest advantage over Duke after getting a week off in between games, and they also have two weeks of preparation under their belt. Duke not only had to play last week, but it did not face a level of competition that will prepare them for this game. The Blue Devils have failed to cover the spread in eight consecutive road games.

Why Duke can cover

Duke was only a 9.5-point favorite against Temple, making the 30-0 blowout look very impressive. The Blue Devils recorded their first shutout win against an FBS team since 1989 at North Carolina, as quarterback Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and completed his first 15 passes. Head Coach Mike Elko picked up a win in his debut with the Blue Devils after being a defensive coordinator at several other schools.

Leonard completed 24 of 30 passes for 328 yards and was the game’s leading rusher with 64 yards on 11 carries. There were some concerns surrounding the Blue Devils Entering the year, but they put many of those concerns to rest last week. Northwestern has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games.

The model has simulated Northwestern vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

