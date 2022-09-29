Northwestern Shares Plans for New $800 Million Football Stadium

Northwestern has released its initial schematic design for its new stadium set to replace Ryan Field.

The new Ryan Field, which is estimated to cost $800 million per the Chicago Sun-Timeswill be entirely privately funded and is meant to “create a best-in-the-nation football experience for fans, student-athletes and the community.”

“We are extremely excited to move forward with a transformational stadium project and Grateful to our University leadership and to the Board of Trustees for their decision to take the next steps toward a new Ryan Field,” Dr. Derrick Gragg, Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation, said in the school’s release. “We are all grateful to the Ryan Family for their unwavering commitment to Northwestern University and our academic and athletics programs. I have no doubt that the privately funded stadium will be a gamechanger for our football program, athletics department and the community, and will be in line with our other excellent facilities including Welsh-Ryan Arena and Ryan Fieldhouse.”

