Northwestern postpones basketball game vs. Iowa due to COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has returned to the Big Ten.

Northwestern University announced Tuesday that its game scheduled at Iowa on Wednesday will not be played due to health and safety protocols within the Wildcats program.

Northwestern (12-5), one of the surprise programs in the Big Ten this season, apparently doesn’t have enough players to play the game. At least seven available players are required to participate, according to conference rules.

Northwestern and Iowa, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates, according to a news release. Iowa (12-6), has won four straight games and was planning to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Hawkeye Legend Chris Street’s death during the game.

This is the first Big Ten game affected by the virus this season. In December 2022, the University of Rhode Island canceled a game against Milwaukee due to a COVID-19 Outbreak within its program.

College basketball, like virtually every other sport, had games canceled and postponed at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the virus while the 2021 version of March Madness was played entirely in Indiana in front of limited crowds.

The 2021 regular season was also played in empty arenas and featured long team layoffs due to outbreaks.

COVID-19 hasn’t been much of an issue for college basketball so far in 2022-23, but this game’s cancellation is another reminder that the virus continues to be a looming threat.