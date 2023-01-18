Northwestern-Iowa men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 infections

An Outbreak of COVID-19 has plagued Northwestern’s men’s basketball team prompting the university to jointly postpone Wednesday’s game against Iowa.

The Wildcats, who are currently 12-5, announced the postponement on Tuesday, citing “COVID-19 health and safety Protocols within the Northwestern program.”

“Northwestern and Iowa, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates,” the statement continued.

But according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Wildcats were down to just six available players.

A rescheduled date has not been set. According to HawkCentral, the game may be “rescheduled, or declared a no-contest or a forfeiture” per the league’s COVID-19 forfeiture policy from December 2021.

Northwestern is on a two-game losing streak after being defeated by Michigan, 85-78, on Sunday. The team is scheduled to next play Wisconsin on Saturday.