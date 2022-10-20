Northwestern climbs Leaderboard in final round, finishes fifth at Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational Northwestern men’s golf finishes fifth at Quail Valley Collegiate Invite

A Northwestern golfer swings the club. Northwestern finished in fifth place at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational this weekend.

Coming off a final round collapse and subsequent second-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate, Northwestern turned its attention to the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational this past weekend.

The Wildcats carded a 7-under 281 in the opening round but found themselves tied for tenth with Indiana and seven strokes behind leaders Notre Dame. Freshman Daniel Svärd and sophomore Cameron Adam both posted a 3-under 69 to nab a tie at 16th place after the first round.

NU’s second round was more of the same. The Cats once again fired off a 7-under 281, climbing to a tie for seventh with Rutgers. Svärd continued to lead the charge, posting another 3-under 69, while Graduate student David Nyfjäll and senior John Driscoll III both shot a 2-under 70.

Through 36 holes, four of five NU Golfers were under par and sat in the top-45 individually — senior James Imai was 1-over and in a tie for 60th — though 14 strokes separated the Cats and first-place North Florida.

NU’s Ascension up the Leaderboard at Quail Valley Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida, continued into the final round.

The Cats’ top five Golfers all carded a score at even par (72) or under in round three. Altogether, NU fired off a 19-under 269 to record the second-lowest round in the entire tournament and earn a fifth-place finish.

In the final 18 holes, Imai surged up the leaderboard, posting a tie for tournament-best with a tally of 8-under 64. His Spectacular closing round landed him in a tie for 23rd place in the tournament. Still, despite Imai’s late push, Driscoll finished as the top Cat, carding a 6-under 66 to earn a top-14 finish.

After returning to Evanston, NU will travel west to California for the Cal Poly Invitational from Oct. 31 Thu Nov. 2.

