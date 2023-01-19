Northwestern at Ohio State: Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Thursday night, No. 2 Ohio State will host Northwestern at Value City Arena in a Big Ten Matchup between the first- and last-place teams in the conference. The Wildcats have struggled this season with an overall record of 6-11 and a conference record of 0-7. The team is on a six-game losing streak with the most recent coming against Purdue in a 65-54 defeat on Saturday. Kaylah Rainey led the Wildcats with a career-high 14 points and Caileigh Walsh and Sydney Wood each tacked on 10 points apiece. Wood just narrowly missed a double-double with her team-high nine rebounds.

