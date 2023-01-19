Northwestern at Ohio State: Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Thursday night, No. 2 Ohio State will host Northwestern at Value City Arena in a Big Ten Matchup between the first- and last-place teams in the conference. The Wildcats have struggled this season with an overall record of 6-11 and a conference record of 0-7. The team is on a six-game losing streak with the most recent coming against Purdue in a 65-54 defeat on Saturday. Kaylah Rainey led the Wildcats with a career-high 14 points and Caileigh Walsh and Sydney Wood each tacked on 10 points apiece. Wood just narrowly missed a double-double with her team-high nine rebounds.

How to Watch Northwestern at Ohio State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes have earned one of the top spots in the nation for good reason. The team is still perfect for the year with an overall record of 18-0 and a conference record of 7-0.

Rebeka Mikulášiková had a stellar performance to lead the team scoring 25 points. Taylor Mikesell added 14 points and Taylor Thierry had 13 to go with her team-high eight rebounds. The win moved the Buckeyes to No. 2 in the Nation marking their highest AP ranking in program history.

When these two teams met last season, Ohio State won 74-61.

