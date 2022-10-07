Northwest Oregon Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5
Here are the Northwest Oregon Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Leon Neuschwander
—
Passing yards
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – (65 – 132) 1,017 yards
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – (69 – 115) 958 yards
Jack Klee, Southridge – (74 – 123) 886 yards
Connor Bickford, Putnam – (43 – 64) 686 yards
Ian Ingram, Hillsboro – (37 – 60) 445 yards
Calvin Perkins, Hillsboro – (35 – 52) 336 yards
Davis Parr, Hood River Valley – (26 – 59) 203 yards
Passing TDs
Jack Klee, Southridge – 14 TDs (5 interceptions)
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 12 TDs (4 interceptions)
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 8 TDs (8 interceptions)
Konnor Bickford, Putnam – 6 TDs (4 interceptions)
Ian Ingram, Hillsboro – 5 TDs (2 interceptions)
Calvin Perkins, Hillsboro – 3 TDs (0 interceptions)
Davis Parr, Hood River Valley – 3 TDs (5 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley – 586 yards on 101 carries
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 559 yards on 71 carries
Tyler Konold, Canby – 532 yards on 59 carries
Jackson Powell, Southridge – 471 yards on 82 carries
Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro – 329 yards on 46 carries
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 219 yards on 42 carries
Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley – 200 yards on 39 carries
Haiden Taylor, Centennial – 191 yards on 49 carries
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 191 yards on 64 carries
Parker Ackerman, Canby – 180 yards on 23 carries
Rushing TDs
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 9 TDs
Jackson Powell, Southridge – 5 TDs
Tyler Konold, Canby – 5 TDs
Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley – 4 TDs
Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro – 4 TDs
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 4 TDs
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 3 TDs
Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley – 3 TDs
Davis Parr, Hood River Valley – 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 409 yards on 21 receptions
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 342 yards on 12 receptions
James Bauman, Putnam – 316 yards on 15 receptions
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 302 yards on 24 receptions
Errol Moreland, Southridge – 284 yards on 22 receptions
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 212 yards on 13 receptions
Nahum Chavez, Hillsboro – 208 yards on 16 receptions
Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 206 yards on 11 receptions
Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove – 196 yards on 11 receptions
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 187 yards on 12 receptions
Receiving TDs
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 7 TDs
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 5 TDs
Errol Moreland, Southridge – 5 TDs
Matt Salzman, Hillsboro – 3 TDs
James Bauman, Putnam – 3 TDs
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 3 TDs
Matthew Nichols, Southridge – 2 TDs
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 2 TDs
Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove – 2 TDs
Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 2 TDs
Toby Stintzi, Hood River Valley – 2 TDs
Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove – 2 TDs
Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 2 TDs
Total tackles
Braden Snoderly, Canby – 65 tackles
Jackson Powell, Southridge – 61 tackles
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 58 tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 52 tackles
Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 44 tackles
Adam Slail, Southridge – 43 tackles
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 36 tackles
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 33 tackles
Joaquin Tijerina, Southridge – 32 tackles
Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove – 31 tackles
Owen Otani, Southridge – 31 tackles
Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro – 30 tackles
Tackles for loss
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 18 tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 9 tackles for loss
Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro – 7.5 tackles for loss
Sam Blanton, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 6 tackles for loss
Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville – 5 tackles for loss
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove – 5 tackles for loss
Gideon Noss, Canby – 5 tackles for loss
Braden Snoderly, Canby – 4 tackles for loss
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 4 tackles for loss
Joseph Battaglia, Putnam – 4 tackles for loss
Sacks
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 5 sacks
Gideon Noss, Canby – 3 sacks
Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville – 2.5 sacks
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 2 sacks
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 2 sacks
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove – 2 sacks
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 2 sacks
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 2 sacks
Mason Seal, Wilsonville – 2 sacks
Interceptions
Jackson Heath, Putnam – 3 interceptions
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 2 interceptions
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 2 interceptions
Errol Moreland, Southridge – 2 interceptions
Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 2 interceptions
Cole Larson, Southridge – 2 interceptions
Matthew Soles, Canby – 2 interceptions
Landon Sprague, Canby – 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Tyler Konold, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries
Jackson Powell, Southridge – 2 fumble recoveries
Landon Sprague, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries
Nonoffensive TDs
Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 5 TDs
James Bauman, Putnam – 2 TDs
—
.