Northwest Oregon Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Northwest Oregon Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – (65 – 132) 1,017 yards

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button