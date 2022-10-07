Northwest Oregon Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Northwest Oregon Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Passing yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – (65 – 132) 1,017 yards

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – (69 – 115) 958 yards

Jack Klee, Southridge – (74 – 123) 886 yards

Connor Bickford, Putnam – (43 – 64) 686 yards

Ian Ingram, Hillsboro – (37 – 60) 445 yards

Calvin Perkins, Hillsboro – (35 – 52) 336 yards

Davis Parr, Hood River Valley – (26 – 59) 203 yards

Passing TDs

Jack Klee, Southridge – 14 TDs (5 interceptions)

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 12 TDs (4 interceptions)

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 8 TDs (8 interceptions)

Konnor Bickford, Putnam – 6 TDs (4 interceptions)

Ian Ingram, Hillsboro – 5 TDs (2 interceptions)

Calvin Perkins, Hillsboro – 3 TDs (0 interceptions)

Davis Parr, Hood River Valley – 3 TDs (5 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley – 586 yards on 101 carries

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 559 yards on 71 carries

Tyler Konold, Canby – 532 yards on 59 carries

Jackson Powell, Southridge – 471 yards on 82 carries

Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro – 329 yards on 46 carries

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 219 yards on 42 carries

Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley – 200 yards on 39 carries

Haiden Taylor, Centennial – 191 yards on 49 carries

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 191 yards on 64 carries

Parker Ackerman, Canby – 180 yards on 23 carries

Rushing TDs

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 9 TDs

Jackson Powell, Southridge – 5 TDs

Tyler Konold, Canby – 5 TDs

Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley – 4 TDs

Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro – 4 TDs

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 4 TDs

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 3 TDs

Ethan Rivera, Hood River Valley – 3 TDs

Davis Parr, Hood River Valley – 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 409 yards on 21 receptions

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 342 yards on 12 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam – 316 yards on 15 receptions

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 302 yards on 24 receptions

Errol Moreland, Southridge – 284 yards on 22 receptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 212 yards on 13 receptions

Nahum Chavez, Hillsboro – 208 yards on 16 receptions

Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 206 yards on 11 receptions

Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove – 196 yards on 11 receptions

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 187 yards on 12 receptions

Receiving TDs

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 7 TDs

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 5 TDs

Errol Moreland, Southridge – 5 TDs

Matt Salzman, Hillsboro – 3 TDs

James Bauman, Putnam – 3 TDs

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 3 TDs

Matthew Nichols, Southridge – 2 TDs

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 2 TDs

Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove – 2 TDs

Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 2 TDs

Toby Stintzi, Hood River Valley – 2 TDs

Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove – 2 TDs

Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 2 TDs

Total tackles

Braden Snoderly, Canby – 65 tackles

Jackson Powell, Southridge – 61 tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 58 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 52 tackles

Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 44 tackles

Adam Slail, Southridge – 43 tackles

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 36 tackles

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 33 tackles

Joaquin Tijerina, Southridge – 32 tackles

Hunter Frohnert, Forest Grove – 31 tackles

Owen Otani, Southridge – 31 tackles

Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro – 30 tackles

Tackles for loss

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 18 tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 9 tackles for loss

Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro – 7.5 tackles for loss

Sam Blanton, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 6 tackles for loss

Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville – 5 tackles for loss

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove – 5 tackles for loss

Gideon Noss, Canby – 5 tackles for loss

Braden Snoderly, Canby – 4 tackles for loss

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 4 tackles for loss

Joseph Battaglia, Putnam – 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 5 sacks

Gideon Noss, Canby – 3 sacks

Gavin Waddell, Wilsonville – 2.5 sacks

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 2 sacks

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 2 sacks

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove – 2 sacks

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 2 sacks

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 2 sacks

Mason Seal, Wilsonville – 2 sacks

Interceptions

Jackson Heath, Putnam – 3 interceptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 2 interceptions

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 2 interceptions

Errol Moreland, Southridge – 2 interceptions

Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 2 interceptions

Cole Larson, Southridge – 2 interceptions

Matthew Soles, Canby – 2 interceptions

Landon Sprague, Canby – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Tyler Konold, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries

Jackson Powell, Southridge – 2 fumble recoveries

Landon Sprague, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries

Nonoffensive TDs

Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 5 TDs

James Bauman, Putnam – 2 TDs

