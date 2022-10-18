Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts helping community before it even has a permanent home in Portland

The Pacific Northwest has a long rich history in the cartoon arts and comics. Mike Rosen wants to make a museum to celebrate it.

With a board of art professionals of all types, from Professors like Ben Saunders of the University of Oregon, to artists like Shannon Wheeler to Retailers like Katie Pryde whose comic shop Books With Pictures just won the award for being the best comic shop in the world , Oregon can look forward to the Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts in the next couple of years.

Rosen himself is a Comics editor, Retired Portland Public School Board member and a self-proclaimed Comics aficionado. He wants to create a community space in Portland, although the location has not been finalized.

“The mission is to create a vibrant and living space that is accessible to all and celebrates the history, influence, diversity and Joy of all aspects of cartoon art,” said Rosen, founder of the museum. “The values ​​are to celebrate diversity of art and artists, to create opportunities for the next generation — and that’s of artists and fans.”

It is hard to express to someone not in the “comics know” just how much of a Comics city Portland is. Home to comic publishers Dark Horse, Oni Press and Image Comics, the city also boasts historic artist collectives of working graphic novelists, cartoonists, colorists, comic creators and authors.

The Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts has received 501c3 status as a nonprofit. Now, Rosen said he and the board are looking towards grant writing, fundraising, a physical space, and a popup.

With so much on the horizon, Rosen wants to make sure the museum’s mission isn’t lost.

“One of the big things that we think is going to make us unique is a focus on literacy and young adult education,” he said.

The plan is for a fully functional museum that has a permanent (but rotating) exhibit about the history of cartoon arts from the artistic side to the pop culture of it all. The other portion will focus on multiculturalism in comics, highlighting Creators and Comics from different racial and ethnic backgrounds as well as LGBTQ+ creators.

Rosen hopes there will be a digital library for people to use as well as a bookstore, theater and classroom.

This will not be a static museum where you engage in the slight-head-tilt-sigh-step-back-and-appreciate of the high-art world. Instead, Rosen envisions a space that is active and engaging.

“Not just people looking at art but to have a makers’ space where artists can create comics digitally,” said Rosen. “They can print them, they can combine them, and make that space available in the afternoon for students. So, there can be a collaboration between artists and students.”

Rosen hopes to achieve this through two main means: Grants and crowdfunding.

“Our timeline is to do a big crowdfunding campaign in the middle of January to the middle of February [of 2023]. Start our popup exhibit, which is a proof of concept, June 1-Sept. 23. An auction in the fall of ’24, hire staff in the winter of ’24, and then open doors with a permanent location fall of ’25.”

Their first venture as a 501c3 will be to partner with Portland Public Schools to help students improve reading scores over the summer.

A letter of support from the Portland Public Schools said the five-day-a-week program would target fourth- through eighth-grade Black and Native American students who need additional literacy support.

The museum’s role in this would be to use money granted to them by Wacom, a manufacturer of tablets whose only US office is in Portland, a grant, and money given in kind by the museum to set up a five-day-a-week program.

The museum is aiming for heavy-hitting instructors, at least in the Comics world, such as board member and creator of “Mr. Wolf’s Class” by Aron Steinke. Rosen said he is in talks with other artists including David Walker (“Bitter Root,” “Black Panther Party”) and Brian Michael Bendis (co-creator of Miles Morales, Jessica Jones, Ironheart), just to name a few.

Students would be taught about comic creation and draw their own comics digitally. He also hopes the program can get kids interested in reading graphic novels.

But beyond helping kids, Rosen wants the museum to have a small imprint to make Comics that matter.

“One of the things that I did recently, I was the board chair for Northwest Disability Support, and we worked with Shannon Wheeler [board member and cartoonist] and we produced three Comics on COVID.”

Sponsored by the Oregon Health Authority, the Comics focused on topics ranging from preventing the spread of COVID, to living with the virus and getting booster shots. More than 300,000 of the comics were distributed in Southwest Washington and Oregon, Rosen said.

Rosen is applying for Grants now with environmental groups in hopes it will help fund the small Comics imprint to continue making Comics with an important message.

Rosen said the cultural and economic impact of Comics cannot be ignored. From Comics selling for millions at auctions (hyperlink) to the cinematic Juggernaut (pun intended) that is the Marvel and DC universes on the big screen, Comics have blossomed into more than just nerd fodder. Look no further than OMSI’s latest exhibit “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” to see the cultural rise of the medium.

“It just seems like the right time, and everyone I’ve talked to has been extremely generous and positive about it,” said Rosen.

For now, the Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts is looking for volunteers for their future ventures. You can find more information at nwmoca.org.

Destiny Johnson | @hello_destiny | [email protected]

