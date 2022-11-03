Northwest football’s Peyton Atwood secures game-winning field goal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) – Five seconds. That’s all it took for Northwest football’s Peyton Atwood to advance his team to the second round of the Class B state playoffs.

“It’s just a crazy experience I guess”, said Peyton Atwood. “I mean, I knew it was coming down to it, so I knew I was ready, just a little nervous”, continued Atwood. “Then they called that time out to Supposed to ice me or whatever, but I mean, honestly, I think it helped me more than anything because I could take another little bit of time, take a breath, and just relax,” said Atwood .

So. Payton’s teammates knew no time could ice their kicker.

“We’re used to the fourth quarter, the last minute drives and everything, so it was nothing new to us”, said Alex Korte. “Like he’s got a leg, and in soccer he can blast it”, continued Korte. “So just seeing him play football with me and our team, it’s just fun to play”, said Korte.

Head Coach Kevin Stein knew that it wasn’t just luck that put the ball through the uprights.

“He works hard at his craft, he does. He spends a lot of time on his own you know, aside from just at practice”, said head Coach Kevin Stein.

Because of Peyton’s work ethic, Coach Stein had no hesitation in calling number Eleven when the game was on the line.

“No brainer call”, said Coach Stein. “I was like, listen, we’re going to get that thing down there as soon as we get past the forty and you got to be ready to kick and so he’s like, all right”, continued Coach Stein.

That post-game celebration feeling was pretty special.

“Really cool, just to see him just get bombarded with people and just just a smile was just it was just awesome” said Coach Stein.

