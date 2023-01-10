Northwest corner Resident Stuart Wilson named CT Arts Hero

Residents are invited to help Honor the Class of 2022 Connecticut Arts Heroes, in an event set for 6 pm Jan. 18 at Infinity Music Hall in Hartford. The event is free and open to all; registration is requested.

The event will include performances by Arts Hero Kevin Diaz & the Movimiento Cultural Afro-Continental, the Dwayne Keith Project, dancer Colleen Fitzgerald, Connecticut’s State Troubadour Kala Farnham and State Poet Laureate Antoinette Brim-Bell, as well as a dance party and mingle with DJ Kasey Cortez.

To register, go to cartsheroawards.splashthat.com/

The Heroes are:

Stewart Wilson, New Hartford. “Wilson has been fostering art in the community for 40 + years, founding three arts organizations: Public Image (1980-1984, NYC) and Artwell Gallery (1995-2011. Torrington.” As an artist he is known for the Personas, his wrapped representatives from another dimension. He created more than 31,000 Persona sculptures in human and animal form which has been exhibited in Museums and galleries world-wide. The Personas are in his latest project, Personaland – an online global arts village showcasing nearly 500 artists from 52 countries in 15 groups and 37 individual artist galleries, with movies, dancing flowers, a Wishing well and challenging art games.

Sosse Baker of Chester is described as a cultural icon in Chester. With her late husband Jack, she founded Chester Gallery and made it the center for the local arts community where, for 36 years, newcomers were welcomed and introduced to the community. She is an internationally known basketmaker, and she enthusiastically donates her work to charity, and has traveled to Uganda to help local makers create baskets that would be marketable to global consumers.

Matt Conway of East Granby is a community developer, public art & placemaking innovator. He is founder and executive director of The RiseUP Group. RiseUP’s mission is to empower communities to imagine new possibilities. He has organized hundreds of public art projects and created significant paid opportunities for professional Connecticut artists who use public art to uplift communities. They launched the Creative Leadership Internship Program, a safe and creative space where youth are exposed to public art opportunities and are mentored working alongside professional muralists.

Bill Geddes of Woodbury has spent his life inspiring others through his passion for the arts. His years as a high school music teacher were inspirational to his students, and a Prelude to becoming the founder and current president of the Woodbury-Bethlehem Community Music Foundation, which provides financial support for music education initiatives. As founding director of the Arts Alliance of Woodbury, Bill created the Woodbury Arts Festival, Arts Meet & Greets and Arts Walks.

Jim Felice of Ridgefield is a sculptor, a musician and a friend to all. At his Jim Felice Studio, visitors encounter a full spectrum of art works ranging from graffiti to live performances to monumental sculpture. He is a “go-to” individual for established artists as well as amateur, emerging and unknown artists. They founded The Trailer Box Project to showcase the work of groundbreaking artists.

Cristin Rivera of Niantic is a talented designer and an all-around creative person. She designs and creates beautiful and unique clothing, femme comfort for all people. She hopes to empower individuals through fashion. She is an important member of The Annex, an artist space co-founded and operated by local artists for the community to shop authentically and support local artists.





Richard White of Coventry is an artist, photographer and teacher. He serves as president of the Coventry Arts Guild and has donated years of his time advocating for the arts and expanding public access to the visual arts in Northeastern Connecticut. He curates a large outdoor public art exhibit in downtown Coventry, spearheads the annual Coventry Arts on Main event and has mentored young people in the visual arts and design for decades.

Kevin Diaz of New Haven’s efforts in the community are to keep the Afro-Puerto Rican/Caribbean culture alive. He is the founder and director of Movimiento Cultural Afro-Continental Inc, a community-based organization with a mission to educate people about Puerto Rico’s rich African-based folklore, music, dance, and other art forms, especially the Bomba. Bomba, which is one of the oldest musical traditions dating back to the 17th century and rooted in slavery, is a playful exchange between dancers, singers and drummers.

Maricarmen Godoy of Norwalk is a journalist, artist manager and philanthropist. She belongs to the fifth generation of a family of musicians from Ecuador. Her community work began at the Ecuadorian Civic Center in Danbury, Connecticut and she is a founding member for what is now the Ecuadorian Civic Committee of Stamford. In 2021, she founded En Vivo con Maricarmen, a non-profit organization that uplifts Latin-American artists. Godoy is a contributor to the Fairfield County Catholic newspaper, where she writes articles in Spanish. She serves as a Volunteer bilingual Translator and artist liaison for INTEMPO in Stamford.