Northwest Catholic’s Cole Banning second at New England golf meet

Cole Banning from Northwest Catholic fired a 4-under-par 68 to finish second at the 31st New England Interscholastic Golf Championship meet Monday at the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic. Banning carded Connecticut’s lowest score.

Elliot Spaulding (Maine) was the medalist, shooting a 5-under 67. Gavin Kvadus of Glastonbury and Harrison Browne of Staples were in a four-way tie for third place at 2-under 70.

Will Gregware (Conard), Max Pawloski (Bethel) and Angad Manaise (Westhill) were all in a five-way tie for fifth place at 1-under 71. Molly Smith from Massachusetts shot an Incredible 8-under 64 round to win the girls division by five shots over Isabel Brozena, also from Massachusetts. Connecticut plays its girls golf season during the spring. NEW ENGLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP (at Mohegan Sun GC, par 72) Medalists: Elliot Spaulding (Maine), 67. Connecticut finishers Cole Banning (Northwest Catholic), 68; Gavin Kvadus (Glastonbury), 70; Harrison Browne (Staples), 70; Max Pawloski (Bethel), 71; Angad Manaise (Westhill), 71; Will Gregware (Conard), 71; Michael Guerrera (Farmington), 72; Dan Casnta (Pomperaug), 74; Rob Rosati (Fairfield Prep), 74; Luke Brower (Pomperaug), 75; Blake Barrett (Avon), 75; Andrew Flynn (St. Joseph), 77; Camden Rancourt (Conard), 79; Cullen McCarthy (New Canaan), 85.