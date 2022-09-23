Northwell Health Surpasses $1B Donation Goal

The money will be used to make improvements to hospitals and clinical programs, make advances in research, and fund endowments.

Northwell Health—the largest non-profit healthcare provider and private employer in New York State—previously set a goal of $1 billion in fundraising, which it has surpassed thanks to contributions of over $1.02 billion from 170,000 donors including individuals, corporations, and foundations.

Outpacing the Impossible: The Northwell Campaign was launched in 2018 with the goal of raising funds to support capital projects, Improvements to Hospitals and clinical programs, make Advances in research, and fund endowments.

“We don’t believe in limits. We set a goal to raise $1 billion and we’ve done that,” Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling said in a release announcing the funding. “The extraordinary generosity from our donors has significantly boosted advancements in research, education, prevention, and treatment. Philanthropy is an investment in one another, in our community and in the future, and it saves and improves People’s lives.”

The funds raised have been used to create several healthcare organizations including the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, the Clifford and Randi Lane Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit, the Beverly and Attilio Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion, the Rahat & S. Zaki Hossain Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit, the Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases and the Helen & Alan Greene Lobby at North Shore University Hospital and the Katz Women’s Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital.

Donors also include 11,600 of Northwell Health’s employees—including 100% of its leadership team—who contributed over $15 million to the campaign.

“When donors support us, they are affirming their belief in Northwell and their commitment to raising health in our communities,” Brian Lally, Northwell’s senior vice president and chief development officer, said in the release. “Our communities and employees have come together to support the philanthropic needs of our organization. In order to Outpace the Impossible, our work is never done. We’re using this momentum to extend our campaign and provide additional support in critical areas where the need is great.”