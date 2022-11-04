Northville volleyball sweeps Rival Novi 3-0 to win district final

It was probably the most excited Northville volleyball Coach Sarah Lindstrom had looked all Thursday night.

Which was saying something because the second-year Coach had just finished hoisting the Division 1 district Championship Trophy following the Mustangs’ 3-0 win over Rival Novi.

“You know what?” Lindstrom said while clapping her hands. “I love that you’ve asked me about her, and I love that I get to talk about her.”

Who’s her?

That would be Anna Wilds.

Lindstrom had the senior penciled in as the starting setter entering this fall. However, sophomore Ella Craggs unseated Wilds for that starting job.

Instead of pouting about it, Wilds shifted her attention to being the best role player she could be for the Mustangs.

“I said to her, ‘Listen, you might be going back in as a serving specialist, but you’ll get the chance to set and open up Ella to be a hitting option,’ and she never questioned me once,” Lindstrom said . “She’s calm. She’s controlled. She is a Fantastic teammate. I trust that girl on the end line more than anybody else on this team. Her serving percentage. Her ability to ace. They (Novi) tried to pick on her, and she dug every ball that came her way.

“I think she’s the reason we had so much confidence throughout the entire match because she started us off with that feeling of, ‘We are Unstoppable right now,’ and she did that without hesitation.”

That’s right.

Wilds, Lindstrom’s new serving specialist, opened the match on a 10-0 serving run, which gave the second-ranked Mustangs quite the shot in the arm as they went on to rip off 25-13, 25-12 and 25-18 Runaway victories.

And this was against Rival Novi we’re talking about.

You know, the same Wildcats who have two Seniors committed to Division I Colleges in Sarah Vellucci (Long Beach State) and Kaitlyn Hoffman (Ohio State). The same team that has been battling Northville all season long in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association.

This match was so big that Ann Arbor Skyline senior Harper Murray, the No.-1 ranked volleyball recruit in the country, was on hand to watch her former Legacy Volleyball Club teammates square off.

Now Northville will play in a regional semifinal match Tuesday at Lincoln Park.

“It felt pretty good, and I think it was such a good way to start off such a competitive game,” Wilds said. “It set the tone, and I was proud because it felt good that the team supported me so much.

“It was a little nerve-wracking, but once I got going, I got more confidence, and I settled in. And that felt great. I just love being part of this team, and I love every single person on this team. It feels great that I can contribute and help our team win districts.”

Novi entered the match confident it could pull off the upset.

But as Wilds pushed the Mustangs to a double-digit lead immediately in the first set, some dread started setting in for the Wildcats, who lost to Northville in both the regular season and the KLAA tournament.

“It’s frustrating,” Novi Coach Kacy Byron said. “I think that anyone would be frustrated. … I don’t think it was jitters. I just think they (Northville) came out super aggressive out of the gate. They got a couple of aces out of the gate, and they were winning those longer rallies. I’m pretty sure I remember a ball hitting off the tape twice, and then it’s 10-0, you know? You’re not going to do anything about those plays.”

Lindstrom said she wasn’t shocked Wilds went on such a run.

But the senior didn’t do it alone.

It was libero Taryn Rice digging balls. It was Craggs and Wilds setting hitters. It was Abby Reck, Ava Thomas, Molly Reck and Lauren MacKellar, among many others, standing tall at the net.

And then it was the rotational players keeping the momentum alive.

“This team is not just good,” Lindstrom said. “They’re mentally tough. They support each other. They love each other. They believe in us as coaches. And they believe in the process we’re pushing toward them. And everyone is on the same page, and you just saw that right there. That was state-championship-level volleyball.

“Whether or not we make it to where we want to be, we didn’t let that other team (Novi) take a breath that entire game. And it took 13 players from my lineup to go out there and do that, which I think is just incredible, and I’m just so proud.

Before Northville concluded celebrating its championship, Lindstrom grabbed a sign that acknowledged Craggs for recording her 500th career dig as a Mustang during the match.

Craggs doesn’t reach that milestone without Wilds’ sacrifice.

As Craggs held the sign Lindstrom had just handed her, Northville’s players huddled around her for a quick team photo. Standing directly behind Craggs with a big, bright smile was Wilds.

