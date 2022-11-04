Northville volleyball sweeps Rival Novi 3-0 to win district final

It was probably the most excited Northville volleyball Coach Sarah Lindstrom had looked all Thursday night.

Which was saying something because the second-year Coach had just finished hoisting the Division 1 district Championship Trophy following the Mustangs’ 3-0 win over Rival Novi.

“You know what?” Lindstrom said while clapping her hands. “I love that you’ve asked me about her, and I love that I get to talk about her.”

Who’s her?

That would be Anna Wilds.

Lindstrom had the senior penciled in as the starting setter entering this fall. However, sophomore Ella Craggs unseated Wilds for that starting job.

Instead of pouting about it, Wilds shifted her attention to being the best role player she could be for the Mustangs.

Northville celebrates winning the Division 1 district final Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

“I said to her, ‘Listen, you might be going back in as a serving specialist, but you’ll get the chance to set and open up Ella to be a hitting option,’ and she never questioned me once,” Lindstrom said . “She’s calm. She’s controlled. She is a Fantastic teammate. I trust that girl on the end line more than anybody else on this team. Her serving percentage. Her ability to ace. They (Novi) tried to pick on her, and she dug every ball that came her way.

