Northville players, Coach among honorees at Section II Boys’ Soccer Banquet

Northville’s Jacob Frank, right, vies for control of the ball in a game against Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville is Sept. 22, 2021.

Several area players were among those honored at the Section II Boys’ Soccer Banquet on Sunday.

Northville senior Jacob Frank shared Class D Player of the Year honors with Loudonville Christian sophomore Ethan Quadrini. Frank also was named second-team all-state among small schools (Class B, C, D). Frank also set Northville’s single-season scoring record this year with 41 goals and 26 assists, finishing his career with 80 goals and 61 assists.

Northville senior keeper Landon Frasier was named Class D Keeper of the Year and Northville Coach Steve Clapper was named Class D Coach of the Year. The Falcons went 16-2-1 overall this fall, reaching the Class D title game before losing 2-1 to Loudonville Christian.

Oppenheim-Ephratah/St.Johnsville senior Andrew Snell was named third-team all-state among small schools. It was the third consecutive year that Snell was named to the all-state team. He finished his career with 109 goals and 70 assists.

Maple Hill, which won its 22nd Sectional title this fall, swept the Class C awards. Senior Gavin Haller (Player of the Year), senior Luke Hoffman (Keeper of the Year) and Dan Gillespie (Coach of the Year) were honored for the Wildcats, who lost to Haldane 1-0 in the state title game. Haller also was named first-team all-state among small-school players.

Gillespie also was selected as the state Small School Coach of the Year. Gillespie has a career coaching record of 729-188-38 and he had more coaching wins than any other coach in New York State soccer history. His teams have won 26 Patroon Conference championships, 22 Sectional championships, 11 regional championships, and three state championships.

In Class AA, Saratoga Springs junior Ryan Farr was named Player of the Year and senior Ben VanValkenburg was named Keeper of the Year. Saratoga Springs’ Jeff Geller and Shaker’s Dan Fountain shared Class AA Coach of the Year honors. Farr was named first-team all-state among large-school (Class AA, A) players

In Class A, Columbia senior Brady Bell and Scotia-Glenville senior Kofi Jack shared Player of the Year honors. Averill Park senior Brady Mazzeo was named Class A Keeper of the Year and Columbia’s Bryan Lussier was named Coach of the Year. Jack, who finished his career with 99 goals, was also named second-team all-state among large-school players.

Mechanicville senior Colin McNutt was named Class B Player of the Year, while Mechanicville’s Mike Ciulla was named Coach of the Year. McNutt, who had 62 career goals and 55 assists, also was named fourth-team all-state among small-school players.

Glens Falls junior Ayden Grieve was named Class B Keeper of the Year. Grieve, who allowed just 14 goals this fall, also was named third-team all-state among small-school players.

Three other Section II players were named to the large-school all-state team. Shaker’s Lesedi Sekhobo (third team), La Salle’s Owen Brown (fourth team) and Guilderland’s Leon Edelmann (fifth team) all earned large-school all-state honors.

Voorheesville’s Jake Johnson (third team), Greenville’s Ben Reinhard (fifth team) and Voorheesville’s Wiley Dawson-Beilby (fifth team) were named small-school all-state.