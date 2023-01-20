Northside Gallery Exhibition To Feature Artists Of The Civic Arts League Of Chattanooga

The Northside Gallery is delighted to once again fill its beautiful gallery space with art in every medium and style.

This new four-month exhibit features 15 local artists who are members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga.

These Talented local artists have submitted recent work in Styles ranging from realism to abstract and everything in between, so there’s something for every taste and budget. Featured paintings will include oils, acrylics, pastels, mixed media, colored pencils, assemblages and watercolors.

The Civic Arts League was founded in 1962 by a group of artist friends in order to provide a venue for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together, learn from each other and from established artists and Distinguished guest speakers. Members come from all around the Chattanooga/Cleveland/North Georgia area.

The Northside Gallery was established three years ago to showcase and promote local artists. The gallery encompasses both the lower and upper levels of Northside Presbyterian Church and includes church hallways and a spacious designated 2nd floor gallery.

Artists exhibiting work include:

Sandra Babb

Jeanne Brice

Vera Susan Chamlee

Irma Herzog

Faye Ives

Peggy Jennings

Joyce Jones

Janice Kennedy

Raymond Keeling

Cindy McCash

Doris Morris

Eva Mozingo

Vicki Styons

Evelyn Marie Williams

Faye Wolfe

The public is cordially invited to The Northside Gallery’s First Friday open house and reception on Friday, February 3rd from 5 to 7 pm Enjoy browsing new original art, have a snack, and meet the artists.

This new exhibit will continue through the month of April during regular gallery hours, 9 am – 3 pm, Monday through Friday. The gallery entrance is on the parking lot side of the church.

To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian church office at 423-266-1766.