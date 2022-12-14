Northside arts center has big DREAMS for expansion, asks city for 2 buildings

DREAMS Center for Arts Education is asking the city to have access to the two additional buildings on its property. (Port City Daily/Amy Passaretti)

WILMINGTON — An inner-city nonprofit centered on arts education is requesting the use of two city-owned buildings to grow its program. The city says the structures have deteriorated to the point of being uninhabitable, but DREAMS Center for Arts Education interim director Fidias Reyes doesn’t see that as a roadblock.

Eight weeks on the job, Reyes is making it her mission to secure more space for DREAMS youth arts program, located at 901 Fanning St. The former bus depot-turned-arts-campus was acquired from the city in 2012; DREAMS Secured a $1 annual lease with the City of Wilmington. The contract was renewed in 2019 and runs through 2028.

Prior to that, founder Tracey Wilkes operated DREAMS out of a church basement at Second and Ann Streets from 1995 to 2012.

DREAMS utilizes art as a youth development tool, providing free-of-charge programming for at-risk youth, ages 8 to 18. Its multi-disciplinary Teachings include visual, performing and digital arts. Reyes said by acquiring use of the two buildings she hopes to offer more of the current classes and add film and music production, among other varied art forms.

It would also offer opportunities for individual studio space and extend its programming to adults.

“It’s been 25 years, and we’re ready to expand,” Reyes told Port City Daily Monday during a tour of the facility. “And there’s a demand. That’s what we’re hoping [the city] will hear.”

Reyes was first exposed to DREAMS when she started bringing her 10-year-old son there four years ago. She also served on the board prior to being appointed as interim director.

DREAMS serves around 600 kids annually, including artistic Outreach it hosts at satellite locations, including the MLK Center, GLOW Academy, DC Virgo middle school and public housing sites. About 200 kids participate in classes at the main hub on Fanning Street.

Reyes, along with a handful of DREAMS’ teaching artists and a dozen students, approached the city council with a request last week to obtain two vacant buildings located 100 feet away from its main building. One structure, a former boxing gym, took a hit during Hurricane Florence and is in disrepair. An adjacent Quonset Hut also has foundational issues and is in rough shape.

City spokesperson Jennifer Dandron said the buildings are currently being used for city storage. They were previously part of the city’s public service operations center, now located on River Road.

“The buildings have deteriorated,” Dandron confirmed. “To become habitable would require substantial and costly renovations. The structures have mold and asbestos, as well as damage to the walls and roof.”

Although Reyes said she has yet to see what the interior looks like, she’s merely seeking permission to utilize the space.

She added DREAMS would fundraise to rehabilitate the space. “We’re experienced in capital campaigns,” Reyes said “Everything we’ve done is part of hard work. … We just need access.”

When the nonprofit acquired its current building they raised about $850,000 to renovate the classrooms and another $150,000 to fix up the garage addition a few years later.

The 901 Fanning St. location is leased from the city for $1 per year and was acquired in 2012. (Port City Daily/Amy Passaretti)

Reyes also confirmed she hopes to secure the same lease agreement DREAMS currently has, Renting the two buildings with the city for $1 per year.

The city hasn’t provided an official answer yet after Reyes and DREAMS staff and students gave city council members a 15-minute presentation Dec. 6, explaining what the arts center does and why it needs access to more space.

“The city is considering the request but will need more specifications on how the building will be used, for what purpose and other pertinent information,” Dandron said. “With any formal request, staff will review and work with all parties involved.”

City economic development director Aubrey Parsley and community services director Amy Beatty have offered Reyes assistance with a master plan if the buildings were to be used.

DREAMS’ current 12,000 square-foot center has six classrooms, including a dance studio, media center, student lounge and arts classes. The space also includes a 4,000-square-foot multi-purpose venue — known as “the garage” and doubling as the DREAMS stage and theater.

Programs follow the public schools’ academic calendar and are held Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 6:30 pm During the summer, it offers full-day programming and serves meals and snacks. There is no cost to participants to attend.

The nonprofit relies heavily on donations of food, equipment and supplies, as well as funding from grants and donations. It also partners with the city, as well as other entities and operates with a roughly $500,000 budget.

DREAMS was one of 110 recipients to receive a funding boost Friday from the New Hanover County Endowment grant. It was awarded $115,000, which Reyes said will help upgrade stage production equipment, as well as modernize the garage, which is rented out as an events venue to the community-at-large.

“We want to offer a real production experience — lights, set, all of that,” Reyes said. “If we tout ourselves as high quality, we have to offer that as well.”

Added on in 2016, the DREAMS Garage is a multipurpose space that doubles as a theater stage and can be rented out to the community for events. (Port City Daily/Amy Passaretti)

Endowment funds will also cover a technology overhaul for new computers, cameras and devices.

“[Kids] want to Engage in spaces that are inspiring,” Reyes said. “They want to take classes from people who have expertise and who are doing this for a living. They know what it is they want.”

DREAMS has more than 20 teaching artists Guiding youth through a variety of media arts. Positions pay $30 to $40 per hour, Reyes said.

“Part of putting value in the arts is paying the artist,” she explained. “No way we would ever ask an artist to offer their expertise for free.”

The organization caps the teacher to student ratio at 1:10 due to space constraints. The new space could allow more frequent, and possibly larger, classes.

Part of the real need for more space is retention of older teens, Reyes said, especially from the Northside, where the majority of students come from.

“We don’t want to lose sight of this community who live here and what they want,” she said. “We hear them and advocate for them as well as advocate for the arts.”

Reyes said once kids hit age 14 or 15, the struggle to keep them engaged at DREAMS is apparent. The two back buildings would offer classes teenagers have expressed great interest in, such as filmmaking, music production, fashion design and podcasting.

“The programming needs to be elevated to keep that engagement,” Reyes said. “There’s not a lot of stuff for older teens to do in Northside. They age out of after-school programs, jobs are scarce. It’s a concern of ours.”

Reyes noted a prime example and success story. Jahzar Fields spoke during DREAMS 25th anniversary celebration.

“He was so interested in this program — we allow them to come in at age 8 — he was knocking on our door at 6 insisting to be a part,” Reyes said.

Fields was a part of DREAMS for 12 years in total, serving many titles from student, ambassador, volunteer, teacher and staff.

“They gave me opportunities and helped me to grow more confident in myself,” Fields told PCD, “and this is how I grew to become who I am today.”

They eventually graduated high school and earned a full scholarship at NC State. Now a rising college freshman, Fields plans to return to Wilmington after graduation to be a local educator, a career he chose after his time at DREAMS.

Dru Richards is another student who grew up on the Northside. While he didn’t attend DREAMS, he will be joining the team as a teaching artist in January. A self-taught filmmaker, Richards created a promotional video, “Why Not?” for the nonprofit to advocate for expansion.

Richards was one of many who spoke to the city council Dec. 6 in support of DREAMS.

“I learned the positivity of mentorship,” he told city council members, noting he belonged to the Boys & Girls Club. “I know how important community is. A lot of friends I grew up with weren’t privy to that. A lot of them are in the grave or doing life sentences. I don’t want that for these kids.”

While DREAMS made its official request earlier this month, Reyes said, “it’s her understanding” leadership has been asking about the buildings for a while. Although Dandron said the city has not received a formal request.

“Because of the interest and importance of being able to give our older teens what they want, this is going to be my goal to get this up and running for them,” Reyes said. “It’s needed and they’re asking for it. And it’s there.”

Reyes plans to meet with the DREAMS 11-member board for advice on next steps, likely to include a community engagement push to encourage more support.

“I’ve got a lot of energy and time,” she said. “I’m not going to let it go away.”

Classroom space is limited, and DREAMS is looking to expand its programming. (Port City Daily/Amy Passaretti)

Almost all of the equipment, supplies and instruments used at DREAMS have been donated. (Port City Daily/Amy Passaretti)

The student lounge had to be divided to allow for additional classroom space in the back. (Port City Daily/Amy Passaretti)

At the end of each semester, DREAMS hosts a showcase to show off the children’s artwork. (Port City Daily/Amy Passaretti)

