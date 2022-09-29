Northridge Vikings football aims to bottle up energized start

JOHNSTOWN — Last Friday night featured a charged atmosphere as fans filled the stands and lined the fence multiple deep, and the Northridge football team channeled that energy in the right way.

On just the fourth play from scrimmage against Rival Johnstown, senior Peyton Wheeler caught a pass in the flat from Classmate Lane Hess and took off down the right sideline, beating the Johnnies to the end zone after shrugging off two initial tackle attempts for a 51-yard touchdown.

With the crowd still buzzing, Northridge’s defense stopped Johnstown in just three plays and had great field position after the Johnnies were unable to get the following punt off.

“I feel like it gave great juice overall to the whole team,” Wheeler said. “Everybody was excited. It got us pumped up. We scored the touchdown, and then we made that big stop. I feel like everybody was Amped up.”

The task now for Northridge is to sustain its play. The Vikings led the Johnnies 10-6 early in the second quarter before falling 41-10.

Northridge (0-6, 0-1) visits Lakewood (0-6, 0-1) on Friday, continuing Licking County League-Cardinal Division play. The Vikings will be battling to win No. 1 against an equally hungry opponent.

“We had some guys that didn’t complete their entire assignment, and that’s what left the door open for a couple of those plays,” Northridge Coach Tod King said. “Those are little things we are going to work on. We are going to handle it in practice and fix our mistakes.”

Wheeler was not done on the Offensive side of the ball against Johnstown. His 23-yard run was the big play of the Vikings’ third drive, and he caught a pass from Hess later in the march just beyond the sticks to convert a fourth-and-8.

