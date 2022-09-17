Northlight Theater Receives $10,000 ‘Powering The Arts’ Grant

SKOKIE, IL — Northlight Theater is one of 18 nonprofit organizations in Northern Illinois to receive a grant through the annual Powering the Arts program. Now in its fifth year, the program is funded by ComEd and administered by the League of Chicago Theatres.

The Grants provide funding for up to half of the cost of specified projects, up to $10,000. The League then invited three of the grant winners to apply for additional grants, bringing the total distributed by the program this year to $160,000, according to ComEd representatives. Northlight’s grant will be used to expand two programs at the Skokie-based theater: providing dramatic writing workshops at partnering senior centers through the “High Lights” program and “Arts for Everyone,” Northlight’s program offering free tickets and accessibility services at mainstage Productions for Seniors and clientele of community partners.

“As organizations welcome audience members and students back into their Theaters and classrooms, there is a tremendous opportunity to reach communities in innovative ways,” League of Chicago Theatres’ Programs Director Jamie Abelson said in a statement. “This program supports institutions Pursuing new avenues for expanding access to the arts and we couldn’t be more excited about this year’s group of recipients.” Another North Shore nonprofit received a $20,000 grant from the program this year, according to a ComEd spokesperson.

Special Gifts Theater in Northbrook, which aims to encourage self-confidence, social and language skills in people with disabilities, will use its grant to support scholarships, costumes and accessibility services related to the its musical theater program, which works year round to produce and perform full-length musicals. A rendering shows plans for the Northlight Theater site in the 1000 block of Church Street in downtown Evanston. (Eckenhoff Saunders/courtesy Northlight Theatre) Northlight is slated to open a new theater in Evanston in the fall of 2024 after its lease expires at the North Shore Center for Performing Arts in Skokie.

The nonprofit, which was founded in Evanston and operated in the city from 1974 to 1997, has purchased property in the 1000 block of Church Street and received permission to build a $25 million theater there, including a 300-seat main stage. The project has received $1 million from the state, $2 million from the city and at least $4.5 million from other foundations and agencies.