Northlands Announces 2nd Annual Music & Arts Festival:

Northlands is incredibly excited to announce that they will be returning to Swanzey NH for another weekend celebrating music and the arts, June 16-17, 2023.

“Our 2022 festival was an amazing event… a huge success,” said Seth McNally, Co-Founder of Northlands. “For 2023 we are thrilled to go even bigger and present a totally immersive festival experience with the highest caliber artists for the growing Northlands community.”

Located just over the Massachusetts border, Northlands Festival will bring people together to experience the Joy of personal connection through music and the arts, all in the beautiful setting of Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, New Hampshire.

“Our focal point will always be presenting the highest quality live music,” said Mike Chadinha, Northlands Co-Founder and Director of Operations. “Next year will be no different, we have an absolutely killer lineup in store for everyone. We’re also listening to patrons, and there will be more shade and more free water stations. And we’re expanding the camping grounds to double their size, as well as adding an early entry option for Campers on Thursday. It’s going to be epic.”

To Soak in the full adventure, festival goers will be able to enjoy a full schedule of artists at the Campground stage, late night vendors, silent disco, expanded VIP area, installation art, performance art, eclectic food trucks, diverse offerings at multiple bars , a craft artisan village, inspiring lighting, kind vibes & more!

There will be a limited number of blind faith tickets on sale in early November.

More information can be found online at www.northlandslive.com.