Northlake Performing Arts Society to make holiday music in Covington | St. Tammany community news

The Northlake Performing Arts Society will sing new and old arrangements of Christmas music and other holiday tunes in its “O Wondrous Night” concert to be performed twice at the Christ Episcopal School Theater at 80 Christwood Blvd. in Covington.

There will be an evening concert at 7:30 pm on Dec. 2 and a 3 pm Matinee on Dec. 4.

The choral society that began in 1995 as an auditioned community choir was given The President’s Award at the St. Tammany Parish President’s annual Arts Awards in 2019.

Society members, about 35 strong since post-COVID Pandemic rehearsals resumed, have little in common except their love of singing. Some have been part of the chorus since early days; others have come lately. They come from all walks of life, and they not only sing without pay, but some of them also perform without pay the backstage work and other tasks required between concerts.

The music director is Kenya Lawrence Jackson, who is also director of music and worship at St. Timothy United Methodist Church, where she conducts a 100-member choir and the 40-member Northshore Orchestra. She is also the principal soprano of Opera Creole and was recently awarded the Performing Artist’s Award at the 2021 St. Tammany Parish President’s Arts Awards.

Vera Zholond, the society’s pianist, is a full-time music faculty member at the Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts. She routinely performs as a pianist, violinist, organist and vocalist in multiple venues and is music director at the First United Methodist Church in Covington.

Tickets to the Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 shows are $20 for those 13 years or older; Younger children are $5. Buy tickets either online at www.NPASingers.org; in person at Braswell’s Drugs; or at the door before the performance.

BLUE EYES: The Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will close out its fall season with Alicia “Blue Eyes” Renee and her band. Renee can sing it all, from Classical and opera to jazz and the blues. The concert is from 6:30 pm to 9 pm, and the doors open 30 minutes before the show. Adults are $10 cash; children and students are free. Come inside while seats last or bring lawn chairs to lounge outside under the live oaks. No pets or ice chests. Parking free in the surrounding area. Beer and wine available by donation, and the Ladies of First Free Mission Baptist will sell plate dinners of home-cooked food for $10. An earlier plan to feature back-to-back concerts has been changed, and the Lamaraque Street Community Choir will instead perform sometime next year. That date is not yet set.

BRASS: The Third Sunday Concert series continues Dec. 18 at Christ Episcopal Church Covington with “A Christmas Brass Spectacular” led by Erik Morales. The brass ensemble will perform traditional and contemporary Christmas music written for brass. The concert, from 5 pm to 6 pm, is a continuing ministry of the church at 120 S. New Hampshire St. For more info, call (985) 892-3177.

BAND: The Covington Concert and will present “A Covington Christmas II” led by Erik Morales, conductor and musical director of the 65-member community band. The Dec. 15 concert will feature some favorite Christmas selections and Solo performances by vocalist Jennifer Garner and Trumpeter Chispa Rousselle. The concert will be held in the Covington High School Auditorium from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm The public is invited, and there is no admission fee.

ART

MARKET: Art Under the Oaks will take place from 5 pm to 8 pm Dec. 3 at 510 E. Boston St. in Covington, a partnership of the St. Tammany Art Association and City of Covington to present the Covington Art Market, a seasonal juried market of visual arts and crafts. These are held on the first Saturdays of the month, starting in November, and feature a variety of work from local and regional artists that include jewelry, photography, paintings, woodworking, fiber art, Pottery and more.

EXHIBITS: An exhibition of work by the Slidell Art League’s “Artist of the Year” Nancy Gaines can be viewed for a final few days in the George Dunbar Gallery in the Slidell Cultural City at City Hall, 2055 Second St. The exhibit, which ends Dec . 16, can be seen by appointment only from noon to 4 pm Wednesdays-Fridays. Call (985) 646-4375.

WATERCOLORS: More than 40 pieces by 19 Louisiana artists are on display at the Louisiana Watercolor Society’s 2022 Juried Member Show in the Christwood Atrium Gallery through Dec. 31. An Artist Walk & Talk, featuring artists Laura Mitchell, Peggy Kirby and Rita Congemi, will be held at 2:30 pm Dec. 2 in the gallery. It will also be open to the public.

A GUMBO OF EVENTS

HELP: The Slidell Animal Shelter is holding an adoption event on Dec. 9-10, hoping to get all their cats and dogs into new families for the holidays. During this event, from 10 am to 4 pm, dogs can be adopted for $50 and cats for $40. The Shelter is located at 2700 Terrace Ave.

EXTRAVAGANZA: The 38th Christmas Extravaganza at the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds Dec. 2-4 from 9 am to 5 pm daily; produced by Sundra and Herman Steinhauer of Folsom. Includes 500 booths selling the work of artists and crafters from 20 states; 15 vendors offering local food; amusements for children. Admission $5; children 10 and under are free. No charge for on-site parking.

WALKING: The Covington Heritage Foundation will hold its annual History and Holly Home Tour from 2 pm to 5 pm on Dec. 4. A perfect outing to enjoy with friends and family walking a pedestrian-friendly route, touring festively adorned homes, sipping wine and enjoying the sounds of the season from the strolling carolers. Starts at historic Christ Episcopal Church at 120 S. New Hampshire St. Tickets are $20 at Braswell Drugs, the Southern Hotel or online at bontempstix.com/events/history-and-holly-tour-of-homes-2022-12-4 -2022. Guests can bring the tickets to Christ Episcopal in exchange for a wristband and a map to continue the tour.

FORTY: A St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce reception for the Northshore’s Forty under 40 will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm Dec. 7 at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive in Madisonville, to Honor these business and professional leaders for success in their fields, or who are showing potential early in their careers. The admission is $35 per person. Contact Jessica Hester for more at [email protected]

GATHER: On Dec. 8, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s next Business After Hours will officially kick off the holiday season with a seasonal social hour that gives chamber businesses and guests a chance to mix, mingle, network and relax. This session, presented by the Silver Slipper, will be held at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., from 5 pm to 7 pm Free to chamber members; $20 for nonmembers.

MEETINGS

SUPPORT: The next meeting of the Northshore Parkinson’s Support Group will take place from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Dec. 7 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, in Slidell. There will be a Roundtable discussion entitled “Wisdom of the Group.”

GO: The Northshore Men’s Group is an informal organization of men of retirement age, already retired or circling retirement, who meet casually the first Monday of each month at Mandina’s in Mandeville to share lunch and fellowship. New members are encouraged to join this group that has no dues, officers, goals, or activities, and no political, charitable, or community service involvements. Anyone interested, contact group coordinator Ralph Oneal at (985) 705-9252 or by email at NSMGL[email protected]