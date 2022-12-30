Northern’s Bartram and Yohn, Greencastle-Antrim’s Cooper named Pa. Football Writers’ 5A All-State

Two stalwarts that orchestrated Northern’s run to the District 3 semifinal round, plus one hard-nosed running back from Greencastle-Antrim, picked up 5A All-State honors Friday by Pa. Football Writers.

Versatile junior Cole Bartram, who stashed away 148 tackles, including 8 tackles-for-loss from his linebacker perch, and senior specialist Mason Yohn were selected for lifting the Polar Bears to 8-5 overall.

Bartram, named as a defensive athlete, excelled on both sides of the scrimmage, which included 1,638 rushing yards and 17 scores. Yohn, one of two Specialists voted in, averaged 41.9 yards per punt and connected on 9 of 14 field goals. Yohn also banked six picks as a DB.

Down the road, Blue Devils’ RB Tavon Cooper earned a spot after rushing for 1,600 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Northern’s Mason Yohn kicks the extra point during Northern’s 24-23 win over Gettysburg in high school football on October 21, 2022. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLiveVicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive

Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the All-State process, started by The Associated Press. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a nationwide ballot is issued to afford all Writers the opportunity to cast their votes.

Additional selections include RB Sam Steffey, a key figure in Cocalico’s charge to a District 3 title, and Elizabethtown senior wideout Braden Cummings. Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri, who guided the Rams to a PIAA title, was named player of the year.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior

Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 freshman

Running Back

Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore

Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior

Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior

Wide Receiver

Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior

Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior

Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior

Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior

Offensive Line

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior

Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior

Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior

Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior

Athlete

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior

Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior

Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior

Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior

Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior

Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior

Linebacker

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior

Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior

Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior

Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior

Defensive Back

DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior

Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior

Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior

Specialist

Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior

Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior

Athlete

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior

Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland

