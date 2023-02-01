Northern Michigan basketball community rallies around Escanaba following Tragedy

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — In the wake of a tragic accident, basketball teams across Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are rallying around Escanaba Area Public Schools to raise money and show their support for a family in need.

Gerald “Jerry” and Tara Weaver, both 47, of Escanaba were en route to Sault Ste. Marie to watch their son’s basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Michigan State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle traffic crash on US-2 in Delta County at approximately 3:55 pm Upon arrival, Troopers encountered several vehicles involved in the crash with multiple injuries.

Jerry and Tara were pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was injured. The crash remains under investigation.

The Friday night basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie was called off at halftime when news of the crash broke.

In the days since the tragedy, schools, teams and other community groups across the region have come together to host fundraisers and donate to the family. The Weavers had three children, all of whom attended or currently attend Escanaba High School.

Prior to their game on Monday, Jan. 30, the Harbor Springs and St. Ignace teams held a moment of silence. The crowd was encouraged to wear orange and black, Escanaba’s colors, to the game. They also had a “dash for cash” during both the varsity boys and girls games, with all proceeds going to the Weaver family.

